Tesco Sliced Peppers 150G

Avoid
These went slimy very quickly and were unusable. A waste of money and I wouldn't buy again.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 98kJ / 23kcal
INGREDIENTS: Bell Pepper.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Wash and ready to eat.
1. Remove all packaging.
2. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a heavy-based frying pan or wok.
3. Stir fry peppers over a medium to high heat for 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Packed in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|98kJ / 23kcal
|73kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
