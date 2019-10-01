By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sliced Peppers 150G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Sliced Peppers 150G
£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy73kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 98kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • Washed and ready to eat.
  • Sliced peppers.
  • Sliced peppers.
  • Cooks ingredients
  • Washed and ready to eat
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bell Pepper.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Wash and ready to eat.
1. Remove all packaging.
2. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a heavy-based frying pan or wok.
3. Stir fry peppers over a medium to high heat for 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy98kJ / 23kcal73kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.8g2.9g
Sugars3.7g2.8g
Fibre1.5g1.1g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

These went slimy very quickly and were unusable. A waste of money and I wouldn't buy again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Diced Onion 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Sliced Red Onion 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Carrot Batons 600G

£ 1.00
£1.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here