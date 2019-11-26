By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Twist

image 1 of Tesco Chocolate Twist
£ 0.70
£0.70/each

Product Description

  • 2 Pastry twists with a custard and dark chocolate chip filling.
  • Twisted all butter pastry with custard filling and dark chocolate chips for a flaky treat.

INGREDIENTS: Custard Cream Filling (31%)(Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Calcium Sulphate), Dried Cream (Milk), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Carrot Extract), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Flour), Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate Drops (14%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Water, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheatgerm Flour, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Broad Bean Protein, Maltodextrin, Acerola Extract, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

1

