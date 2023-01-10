We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

La Chouffe Strong Blonde Golden Ale 330Ml

4.9(12)Write a review
Product Description

  • Strong Beer
  • “World Beer Awards” - 2016 - Silver Award
  • “World Beer Awards: World Beer Idol” - 2016 - Bronze Award
  • La Chouffe has a palate with citrus notes followed by a refreshing, pleasantly spicy note, giving it a lovely lightness. The taste is best described as slightly hoppy, with notes of fresh coriander and fruity. This Belgian specialty beer is high in bitterness, strength and spice.
  • Legend of the brew
  • La Chouffe is a Belgian Ale, which is unfiltered and re-fermented in the bottle. Marcel, the most fearless of our dwarfs, is the main artisans involved in making La Chouffe. He goes around the brewing equipment in brewery Achouffe, quickly tastes the blond beer and shares the brew with beer lovers everywhere. The recipe of La Chouffe was found by the gnomes of the Valley of the Fairies in an old grimoire. They say it accounts for their joie de vivre, or maybe they just really like to sneak a drink.
  • A gulp of this beer will awaken the gnome inside you.
  • Food recommendations:
  • La Chouffe combines well with greens like fennel, broccoli, asparagus, coriander and chives. Besides that La Chouffe also works great with salmon, tuna, lobster, mussels, seasoned sushi, veal, chicken and quail. The website of Chouffe offers many recipes that feature this golden ale as an ingredient.
  • Chouffe beers need to be poured very carefully. To get a frothy foam pour 2/3 of the beer at an angle of 45°. With the glass upright, pour in the rest of the beer and get a wonderfully thick and creamy head.
  • Slightly hoppy taste
  • Notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones.
  • Smells of yeast, banana and spice
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Hop, Coriander

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Slightly hoppy taste combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones.

ABV

8.0% vol

Country

Belgium

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Belgium

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Brasserie D'Achouffe SA,
  • Achouffe 32,
  • 6666 Achouffe/Wibrin,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Brasserie D'Achouffe SA,
  • Achouffe 32,
  • 6666 Achouffe/Wibrin,
  • Belgium.
  • www.chouffe.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Fantastic Belgian beer!!

5 stars

Fantastic Belgian beer!!

The best beer made by gnomes.

5 stars

This is one of my favourite beers I discovered on my visits to France and Belgium. It's full of flavour, has a bit of a spiciness to it, and has a cute little gnome on the label. What more can you ask for?

Amazing Beer!

5 stars

Tasty Fun Bee! Loads of fruity notes with a nice mouthfeel! Definitely a repeat buy!

Great taste and great price

5 stars

Excellent Belgian Beer. Great taste and a good price considering the alcohol strength. One of my favourites when visiting Belgium.

Beautiful example of a smooth Belgian beer. Belgia

5 stars

Beautiful example of a smooth Belgian beer. Belgian beers can be expensive but happy with the price of this one. It is now a regular purchase

Light and refreshing

5 stars

Excellent all rounder.

Thanks for stocking this one, Tesco

5 stars

I have grown to love so many Belgian ales over the years, so I was delighted to spot this little Chouffe hiding on the Tesco shelves. Strong but also refreshing and satisfying.

A wee taste of france

5 stars

Lovely taste of france

The best belgium beer on the market. Outstanding t

5 stars

The best belgium beer on the market. Outstanding taste

Beautifully balanced

5 stars

I great beer from Belgium. I think if this as my go to beer in Tesco

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

