La Chouffe Strong Blonde Golden Ale 330Ml

Fantastic Belgian beer!!
The best beer made by gnomes.
This is one of my favourite beers I discovered on my visits to France and Belgium. It's full of flavour, has a bit of a spiciness to it, and has a cute little gnome on the label. What more can you ask for?
Amazing Beer!
Tasty Fun Bee! Loads of fruity notes with a nice mouthfeel! Definitely a repeat buy!
Great taste and great price
Excellent Belgian Beer. Great taste and a good price considering the alcohol strength. One of my favourites when visiting Belgium.
Beautiful example of a smooth Belgian beer. Belgian beers can be expensive but happy with the price of this one. It is now a regular purchase
Light and refreshing
Excellent all rounder.
Thanks for stocking this one, Tesco
I have grown to love so many Belgian ales over the years, so I was delighted to spot this little Chouffe hiding on the Tesco shelves. Strong but also refreshing and satisfying.
Lovely taste of france
The best belgium beer on the market. Outstanding taste
Beautifully balanced
I great beer from Belgium. I think if this as my go to beer in Tesco