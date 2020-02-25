By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Camden Hells Lager Can 4 X 330Ml

Camden Hells Lager Can 4 X 330Ml
Product Description

  • Hells Lager
  • Want to talk about beer?
  • Visit us at Camdentownbrewery.com
  • What the Hells? Thanks for asking. Hells is the lovechild of our two favourite German beer styles - Helles and Pilsner.
  • Classic, crisp and refreshing. It's the beer we always wanted to drink and the reason we started our brewery. We hope you agree.
  • Unpasteurised
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley and Wheat

ABV

4.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink cold

Distributor address

  • Camden Town Brewery,
  • 55-59 Wilkin Street Mews,
  • NW5 3NN,
  • London,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Camden Town Brewery,
  • 55-59 Wilkin Street Mews,
  • NW5 3NN,
  • London,
  • UK.
  • camdentownbrewery.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

