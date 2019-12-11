By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Duvel Triple Hop Belgian Golden Ale 330Ml

Duvel Triple Hop Belgian Golden Ale 330Ml
Product Description

  • Extra Strong Beer
  • Discover Citra, voted by our fans as the best hop variety for our special Duvel Tripel Hop. Citra enriches the already unique taste of Duvel with fresh notes of grapefruit and tropical fruit.
  • Voted best tripel hop ever
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt

Alcohol Units

3.14

ABV

9.5% vol

Country

Belgium

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Belgium

Name and address

  • Duvel Moortgat NV,
  • Breendonkdorp 58,
  • 2870 Puurs,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.duvel.be

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

great beer

5 stars

great beer very hoppy a little more bitterness would be good

