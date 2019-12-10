By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Camden Pale Ale Can 330Ml

Camden Pale Ale Can 330Ml
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Product Description

  • Pale Ale
  • Want to talk about beer?
  • Visit us at Camdentownbrewery.com
  • We love our American cousins. But sometimes they can be kind of full on. So we've crafted this beer to more British Tastes.
  • Hoppy, fruity and dry, ours is a drinkable 4%. Made with American hops, its still got all the punch of a pale ale. Just less shouty.
  • Unpasteurised
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley and Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink cold

Distributor address

  • Camden Town Brewery,
  • 55-59 Wilkin St Mews,
  • NW5 3NN,
  • London,
  • UK.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

