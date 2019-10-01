By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Diced Swede 350G

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Diced Swede 350G
£ 0.50
£0.00/each

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy43kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 54kJ / 13kcal

Product Description

  • Diced swede.
  • Tesco Diced Swede. Carefully prepared cubes, ideal for roasting or mashing.
  • SWEET & EARTHY Carefully prepared cubes, ideal for roasting or mashing

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 8-9 mins, 7-8 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
- Place in a microwaveable dish and add 3 tablespoons of water.
- Cover and heat on full power for 8-9 minutes (800W)/7-8 minutes (900W).
FROM CHILLED
800W 8-9 mins
900W 7-8 mins
- Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Hob
Instructions: - Place in a pan of boiling water.
- Cover and bring back to the boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes. Drain. Serve immediately.
FROM CHILLED: 7-8 mins
- Drain. Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Do not reheat once cooled.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging and rinse before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving (3 heaped tablespoons of boiled swede) contains
Energy54kJ / 13kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.3g1.8g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein0.3g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

longest date 3/3/19

4 stars

longest date 3/3/19

great product goes really well in casseroles

5 stars

great product goes really well in casseroles

Good product for people who find dicing swede rather difficult

5 stars

Product hasn`t been available last few weeks

Usually bought next

Tesco Cauliflower Each

£ 0.29
£0.29/each

Offer

Tesco Carrot Batons 600G

£ 1.00
£1.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Tesco Peeled Baby Sprouts 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here