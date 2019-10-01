Tesco Diced Swede 350G

longest date 3/3/19
great product goes really well in casseroles
Good product for people who find dicing swede rather difficult
Product hasn`t been available last few weeks
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 54kJ / 13kcal
Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 8-9 mins, 7-8 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
- Place in a microwaveable dish and add 3 tablespoons of water.
- Cover and heat on full power for 8-9 minutes (800W)/7-8 minutes (900W).
FROM CHILLED
800W 8-9 mins
900W 7-8 mins
- Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Hob
Instructions: - Place in a pan of boiling water.
- Cover and bring back to the boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes. Drain. Serve immediately.
FROM CHILLED: 7-8 mins
- Drain. Serve immediately.
Produced in United Kingdom
Remove all packaging and rinse before use.
4 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
350g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving (3 heaped tablespoons of boiled swede) contains
|Energy
|54kJ / 13kcal
|43kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
