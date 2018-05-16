Tesco 26 Pork Cocktail Sausages 312G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

For best results, oven cook from frozen.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C Fan 170°C Gas 5.

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

