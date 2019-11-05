By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Crispy Chicken Steaks 380G

4(4)Write a review
£ 1.65
£4.35/kg
One chicken steak
  • Energy870kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 977kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a batter coating.
  • Take a bite of our tasty chicken steaks made with 100% chicken breast meat in a light and crispy batter. Totally tasty in simple suppers with oven chips, frozen peas and a squirt of tomato ketchup perfect to please those fussy eaters. These frozen chicken steaks cook in just 27 minutes and are great freezer fillers to be served any way you like. For something different try making tasty chicken burgers, loading up a burger bun with a crispy chicken steak, a slice of beef tomato and fresh lettuce leaves. This product is made with 100% chopped and shaped chicken breast with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.
  • 4 Crispy Battered Chicken Steaks JUICY & TENDER Made with 100% chicken breast coated in a light, crispy batter
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-27mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy977kJ / 234kcal870kJ / 208kcal
Fat14.1g12.5g
Saturates2.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate13.6g12.1g
Sugars2.6g2.3g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein12.9g11.5g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Had a human hair in it.

1 stars

Overall quality. Like a big chicken nugget (which I was fine with, and expected). One of the fillets had a HUMAN HAIR in it. Come on Tesco, filter the feedback through to your suppliers as this should not be happening.

Love using these to make chicken burgers. Just pop

5 stars

Love using these to make chicken burgers. Just pop them in a toasted bun with lettuce and mayo and serve with chips.

Love Tesco Chicken Steaks

5 stars

I just love this Tesco product. A proper meal in 15/20 mins. Better than Birds Eye.

My son loves these

5 stars

I bought these for my chicken loving lads

