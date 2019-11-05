Tesco 4 Crispy Chicken Steaks 380G

Had a human hair in it.
Overall quality. Like a big chicken nugget (which I was fine with, and expected). One of the fillets had a HUMAN HAIR in it. Come on Tesco, filter the feedback through to your suppliers as this should not be happening.
Love using these to make chicken burgers. Just pop them in a toasted bun with lettuce and mayo and serve with chips.
Love Tesco Chicken Steaks
I just love this Tesco product. A proper meal in 15/20 mins. Better than Birds Eye.
My son loves these
I bought these for my chicken loving lads