Tesco 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 380G

tasty
Tasty, cost friendly and very useful. Makes a nice meal with veg and whatever you prefer (rice? chip? curry?noodles?mash?)...very unpretentious and basic but well put together and juicy if you cook 'em as instructed.
Breaded Chicken breast, a must buy.
really lovely, lots of flavour, perfect with a salad, or in a wrap with salad. will be buying these again, a family favourite.
Great value and versatile chicken steaks
Strange as in complete comparison to the previous review, I absolutely love these! Perfect with lots of fresh vegetables, or sliced into wraps with a dollop of salsa and soured cream and a sprinkling of shredded lettuce.
Cardboard inside and out
initially you buy a product because of what you see-the contents inside the box had nothing at all to to with the 'selling' of this item. 1 star is too high