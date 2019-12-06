By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 380G

£ 1.65
£4.35/kg
One chicken steak
  • Energy914kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a breadcrumb coating.
  • Take a bite of our tasty chicken steaks made with 100% chicken breast meat and coated in crunchy, crispy breadcrumbs. Totally tasty in simple suppers with French fries, frozen peas and a squirt of tomato ketchup perfect to please those fussy eaters. These frozen chicken steaks cook in just 32 minutes and are great freezer fillers to be served any way you like. For a healthier option slice up the chicken steak and toss it into a fresh Caesar salad with croutons and lettuce leaves. This product is made with 100% chopped and shaped chicken breast with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast coated in crispy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-32 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1004kJ / 241kcal914kJ / 219kcal
Fat13.9g12.6g
Saturates2.3g2.1g
Carbohydrate15.0g13.7g
Sugars0.7g0.6g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein13.4g12.2g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 365g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

tasty

5 stars

Tasty, cost friendly and very useful. Makes a nice meal with veg and whatever you prefer (rice? chip? curry?noodles?mash?)...very unpretentious and basic but well put together and juicy if you cook 'em as instructed.

Breaded Chicken breast, a must buy.

4 stars

really lovely, lots of flavour, perfect with a salad, or in a wrap with salad. will be buying these again, a family favourite.

Great value and versatile chicken steaks

5 stars

Strange as in complete comparison to the previous review, I absolutely love these! Perfect with lots of fresh vegetables, or sliced into wraps with a dollop of salsa and soured cream and a sprinkling of shredded lettuce.

Cardboard inside and out

1 stars

initially you buy a product because of what you see-the contents inside the box had nothing at all to to with the 'selling' of this item. 1 star is too high

