Tesco Tenderstem & Mixed Vegetables 160G

Recyclable packaging?
No complaints about the quality and taste of the vegetables, but I am hesitant in buying this again because of the packaging. It's unclear whether the packaging is recyclable. It's such good value if you buy 3 together, but then you have three times the waste!! If I could be assured that it is recyclable in this area then I would have no hesitation buying it again.
Next time can I have it in date, plz when my order for 4th don’t have date for 3rd on plz n my niece will only eat this veg n I could not feed her it as it was out of date