By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tenderstem & Mixed Vegetables 160G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Tenderstem & Mixed Vegetables 160G
£ 1.50
£9.38/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy114kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Tenderstem® broccoli and mixed vegetables.
  • READY TO COOK A mix of hand harvested, sweet and tender vegetables
  • READY TO COOK A mix of hand harvested, sweet and tender vegetables
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tenderstem® Broccoli (31%), Fine Beans, Carrot, Babycorn.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W - 2 ½ / 2 mins
Do not remove from packaging. Do not pierce bag place on a non-metallic plate.
Stand for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Caution. Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.

Steam
Instructions: STEAM - 3 ½ mins Remove all packaging. Place the vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 3 minutes 30 seconds or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB - 3 ½ mins
Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of boiling water, cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes 30 seconds or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Packed in ----

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a Pack (80g)
Energy143kJ / 34kcal114kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.2g3.4g
Sugars3.4g2.7g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein2.1g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Recyclable packaging?

4 stars

No complaints about the quality and taste of the vegetables, but I am hesitant in buying this again because of the packaging. It's unclear whether the packaging is recyclable. It's such good value if you buy 3 together, but then you have three times the waste!! If I could be assured that it is recyclable in this area then I would have no hesitation buying it again.

Next time can I have it in date, plz when my orde

5 stars

Next time can I have it in date, plz when my order for 4th don’t have date for 3rd on plz n my niece will only eat this veg n I could not feed her it as it was out of date

Usually bought next

Tesco Baby Potatoes With Herb Butter 360G

£ 1.00
£2.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Tender Vegetable Medley 160G

£ 1.50
£9.38/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

£ 1.00
£2.36/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here