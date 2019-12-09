By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Free From Chocolate Eclairs 100G

5(12)Write a review
Tesco 4 Free From Chocolate Eclairs 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
One eclair
  • Energy342kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1367kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free choux pastry with a sweetened vanilla flavour filling made from palm oil with a Belgium chocolate flavoured topping.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE Delicious gluten and dairy free eclairs made from gluten and wheat free choux pastry with a dairy free filling, just as tasty as its conventional counterpart. Defrost in just 40 minutes for real convenience.
  • Free from food awards 2019 bronze
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Chocolate Flavoured Topping (32%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Egg White, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Salt, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Methyl Cellulose), Inulin, Acidity Regulators (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate), Iodised Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove the eclairs from all packaging and place on to a plate or serving tray. Allow to defrost at room temperature for approximately 40 minutes. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Keep Frozen - See storage instructions.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne eclair (25g)
Energy1367kJ / 327kcal342kJ / 82kcal
Fat17.0g4.3g
Saturates10.8g2.7g
Carbohydrate38.9g9.7g
Sugars32.2g8.0g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein4.1g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty, but 50p increase after a decrease in size?

3 stars

Tasty, but 50p increase after a decrease in size?

Yummy - can't tell them from non gluten-free

5 stars

Yum. I love eclairs, but you never know whether a gluten-free version will be quite the same. These are delicious and taste and texture no different to the real thing. Great that they defrost in 40mins at room temperature too! They are small - about half the size of the full length ones you'd see chilled. I foolishly therefore thought I'd scoff the box of four in one go, but have had to put 1.5 in the fridge whilst I take a little pause...

Gorgeous eclairs.

5 stars

Delicious!!! Cant fault them.

Delicious free from treat

5 stars

It is hard to find tasty free from treats . It is difficult to find such nice eclairs to enjoy with a friend.

Yummy!

5 stars

These are the nicest things I have ever tasted. Full stop!

These taste even better than normal ones! Love lov

5 stars

These taste even better than normal ones! Love love love them

These are absolutely gorgeous! Hard to tell that t

5 stars

These are absolutely gorgeous! Hard to tell that they are Free From!

These are so good and, from what I can remember, e

5 stars

These are so good and, from what I can remember, exactly the same in taste and texture as gluten/dairy variety.

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious for gluten free and non gluten free eaters. Not too sweet.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

A piece of heaven for allergy sufferers!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

