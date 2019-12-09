Tesco 4 Free From Chocolate Eclairs 100G

Tasty, but 50p increase after a decrease in size?
Yummy - can't tell them from non gluten-free
Yum. I love eclairs, but you never know whether a gluten-free version will be quite the same. These are delicious and taste and texture no different to the real thing. Great that they defrost in 40mins at room temperature too! They are small - about half the size of the full length ones you'd see chilled. I foolishly therefore thought I'd scoff the box of four in one go, but have had to put 1.5 in the fridge whilst I take a little pause...
Gorgeous eclairs.
Delicious!!! Cant fault them.
Delicious free from treat
It is hard to find tasty free from treats . It is difficult to find such nice eclairs to enjoy with a friend.
Yummy!
These are the nicest things I have ever tasted. Full stop!
These taste even better than normal ones! Love love love them
These are absolutely gorgeous! Hard to tell that they are Free From!
These are so good and, from what I can remember, exactly the same in taste and texture as gluten/dairy variety.
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious for gluten free and non gluten free eaters. Not too sweet.
DELICIOUS
A piece of heaven for allergy sufferers!