Tesco Tender Vegetable Medley 160G

4(4)Write a review
£ 1.50
£9.38/kg

Offer

  • Energy113kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 142kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Tender Vegetable Medley
  • A mix of hand harvested, sweet and tender vegetables
  • Tender Vegetable Medley a mix of hand harvested, sweet and tender vegetables
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugarsnap Peas*, Mangetout*, Fine Beans, Tenderstem ® Broccoli.

* Due to seasonal availability one of more of these ingredients may be present.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W: 2 1/2 mins. 900W 2 mins.
900W: Cook on full power for 2 mins. Stand for 1 1/2 mins. Total time: 3 1/2 mins.
Do not remove from packaging. Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate. Stand for 1 minute 30 seconds.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place the vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 3 minutes 30 seconds or until tender. Time: 3 1/2 mins

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of boiling water, cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.
Time: 3 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Kenya, Produced in Guatemala

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution.Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy142kJ / 34kcal113kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.5g2.8g
Sugars2.6g2.1g
Fibre2.7g2.2g
Protein2.9g2.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution.Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

un-prepared

2 stars

the ends were still on the beans and the mange tout was stringy in other words the veg had not been prepared before it was packed!

Good quality but often unavailable

5 stars

Good quality but often unavailable

fresh and perfect combination.

5 stars

the size and quality is a perfect pack for us oldies.....3 of our 5 a day. please bring it back to availability on a regular buy....NOW. thank you.

Love this profuct

5 stars

This is one of my favourite buys enough 2 but if your like me I love veg this goes great with quick meals and I eat a packet with chicken breast or fish makes a great meal without adding carbs rice potatoes

