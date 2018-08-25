By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Seedless Grapes 1Kg

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Seedless Grapes 1Kg

Per 100g
  • Energy308kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Seedless Grapes 1Kg box
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Grapes

Produce of

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1Kg

Nutrition

* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Good value but expect some bad ones.

3 stars

Good value for money but some were very bad, so you take a chance. Presented in a large stiff card tray.

