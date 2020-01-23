By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nailpolish Remover Acetone Free 250Ml
£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Beauty Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover
  • Tesco Beauty Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover 250ml
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ethyl Acetate, Alcohol, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, CI 42090.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for all nail types. Apply nail polish remover to cotton wool. Wipe cotton wool gently from cuticle to nail tip to remove nail polish. Dispose cotton wool responsibly after use.

Warnings

  • HIGHLY FLAMMABLE. Keep away from heat and flame. Avoid prolonged contact with the skin and wash hands after use.
  • Avoid contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Not to be taken internally. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid contact with polished or painted surfaces and synthetic materials.
  • Ensure area is well ventilated. Contains Bitrex.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

HIGHLY FLAMMABLE. Keep away from heat and flame. Avoid prolonged contact with the skin and wash hands after use. Avoid contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Not to be taken internally. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid contact with polished or painted surfaces and synthetic materials. Ensure area is well ventilated. Contains Bitrex.

so terrible I had to write a review

1 stars

I bought this thinking it would be better for my nails than Tesco's acetone remover, but found although it smells just as strong it's absolutely terrible. What took only seconds to remove with minimal effort, takes several minutes (on a single nail!) and A LOT of rubbing with this remover. Not only do you have to use SO much more remover, your nails are bathed in it for so much longer, that it simply cannot be any better for nails. I'll be going back to the acetone remover which is quick and effective.

