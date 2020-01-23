Tesco Nailpolish Remover Acetone Free 250Ml

so terrible I had to write a review
I bought this thinking it would be better for my nails than Tesco's acetone remover, but found although it smells just as strong it's absolutely terrible. What took only seconds to remove with minimal effort, takes several minutes (on a single nail!) and A LOT of rubbing with this remover. Not only do you have to use SO much more remover, your nails are bathed in it for so much longer, that it simply cannot be any better for nails. I'll be going back to the acetone remover which is quick and effective.