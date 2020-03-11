Qvs Brow Trio Brush Set
Offer
Product Description
- Brow Trio
- Product Match
- Brow powder
- Cream
- Beauty Starts Here
- Shape & volumise
- Nylon bristles
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Brow Shader Brush
- Select your preferred brow makeup then use the brush to carefully define your brow shape before filling in between the hairs to create fuller looking brows
- Brow Detail Brush
- Use a brow powder or gel to create ultra fine definition and sharp edges or use to fill in between the hairs for enhanced density
- Spoolie
- Use to gently neaten hairs into place or use after applying brow makeup to distribute and even out the colour
- Clean regularly with warm water and a gentle soap. Place flat on a towel to dry
Name and address
- Zwilling Beauty Group GmbH,
- Grünewalderstr. 14-22,
- 42657,
- Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.qvsbeauty.com
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020