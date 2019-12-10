By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heverlee Belgian Lager 6 X 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
Heverlee Belgian Lager 6 X 330Ml
£ 5.00
£2.53/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Belgian Lager
  • Belgium may be a small country but, when it comes to beer, we know our stuff and Heverlee is one of the best. Crisp and fruity, yet soft and honeyed. Not too sweet. Not too bitter. Just right.
  • Living by the motto, Ne Quid Nimis (life in balance), Heverlee delivers a perfectly balanced taste - blending the subtle sweetness wrought by a malt and maize mash with the distinctly bitter aroma of Saaz, the world's most expensive hop, to create a deliciously refreshing Belgian Pils style beer. Crisp and fruity, yet soft and honeyed. Not too sweet, yet not too bitter. Just right.
  • Created in association with the Abbey of the Order of Premontre, Heverlee is inspired by the beers first brewed by the monks in medieval times. Heverlee is brewed in Belgium.
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and fruity, yet soft and honeyed

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

Belgium

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in Belgium

Name and address

  • Brewed for:
  • C&C International,
  • Annerville,
  • Clonmel,
  • Co. Tipperary,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • C&C International,
  • Annerville,
  • Clonmel,
  • Co. Tipperary,
  • Ireland.
  • www.heverlee.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains:Each can (330ml) contains:
Energy 177kJ/42kcal584kJ/139kcal
7% of your guidelines daily amount--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great lager !!!

5 stars

At last ..somewhere I can buy my favourite lager... cheers for stocking it ..both in cans and bottles. I will be stocking up for Christmas soon !!!

Usually bought next

Coors Light 20 X 330Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Offer

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Menabrea Birra Bionda Premium Lager 4 X 330Ml

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Heverlee Belgian Lager 660Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here