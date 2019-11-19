Menabrea Birra Bionda Premium Lager 4 X 330Ml
- Premium Italian Birra
- Aged for 30 days for a superior flavour using only finest ingredients.
- Giuesppe Menabrea began brewing his remarkable birra in the foothills of the Italian Alps in 1846. We've brewed our birra on the same site, in the same way, using the same ingredients, passion and care ever since.
- Our water flows naturally from pure Alpine glaciers. Our birra is gently aged in subterranean caves. Our signature taste - complex, malty and hoppy with citrus undertones - is the unmistakable symbol of Italian excellence.
- Menabrea is matured gently at the perfect temperature in cave cellars for a taste of superior clarity. This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones.
- In 1846, Giuseppe Menabrea travelled to the town of Biella, in the foothills of the Italian Alps. There he discovered an underground cave system, ideal for the traditional process of ‘lagering'. Combined with incredibly pure Alpine water and cold fresh air of the region, it was the perfect location to build a brewery.
- If you visit Biella today, you'll still find Menabrea brewing their award-winning beer on the same site, made in the same way, by the same family, with the same ingredients, passion and care.
- Gold Medal Winner World Beer Championships Chicago, Illinoi - USA
Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops
- Contains: Barley
- This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones
4.8% vol
Italy
Beer
Ambient
Best Before End: See Bottle
Brewed in Italy
