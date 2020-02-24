By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Coconut Oil Mask 300Ml

5(109)Write a review
£ 4.75
£1.59/100ml

Product Description

  • Elvive Extraordinary Oil Coconut Hair Mask
  • A luxurious multi-use nourishing balm infused with fine coconut oil. Use as a pre-shampoo, in the shower, as a finishing touch or as a sleeping mask. The formula intensely nourishes with no weigh down for irresistibly soft, free-flowing hair.
  • Expert Tailor-made Care Beyond Beautiful Hair
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Elvive Weightless Nourishing Shampoo with Fine Coconut Oil 400ml
  • L'Oreal Paris Elvive Weightless Nourishing Conditioner with Fine Coconut Oil 400ml
  • Intense nourishment with no weigh down
  • Normal to dry hair
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

1177644 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Cetyl Esters, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Phenoxyethanol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Caramel, BHT, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, (F.I.L. C204975/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • In shower: after shampooing, leave in hair for 2 to 3 minutes before rinsing for easy detangling. As a finishing touch: apply a small amount on dry hair to calm frizz and tame flyaways.
  • Overnight: apply to dry hair and leave on overnight for intense nourishment, or for 5 minutes before washing.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml

109 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I loved this and the fact that you can apply it in

4 stars

I loved this and the fact that you can apply it in different ways e.g. overnight (which I particularly liked). I would apply it at night. wrap my hair in a silk scarf and wash in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So far the best series for making my hair so sleek

5 stars

So far the best series for making my hair so sleek and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a nice mask, pleasant texture and quite mo

4 stars

This is a nice mask, pleasant texture and quite moisturising, washes out easily. Not sure I would go out my way to purchase though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely amazing! Left my hair perfectly nourish

5 stars

Absolutely amazing! Left my hair perfectly nourished and glossy. Loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair mask which leaves hair feeling silky sm

5 stars

Great hair mask which leaves hair feeling silky smooth and moisturised. Great fragrance and great texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing hair mask! My hair are smooth and easy to

5 stars

Amazing hair mask! My hair are smooth and easy to brush and the smell is absolutely beautiful! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Been using this range alone for the last two weeks

5 stars

Been using this range alone for the last two weeks, I have fine hair and it doesn’t leave it clogged but soft and smelly lovely, feeling fresh and stronger [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this hair mask, it’s very nice and

5 stars

Absolutely love this hair mask, it’s very nice and thick and don’t running when I put it on my hair and the smell it’s very lovely too, after apply my hair is lovely and soft easy to brush and stay nicely till next wash, will recommend thanks L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I use this once a week after using the same brand

5 stars

I use this once a week after using the same brand of Elvive shampoo. I leave it on for 3 minutes as my weekly treat for my hair! It leaves it feeling really soft and manageable and I’ve noticed an added glossiness to it too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product, made my hair feel like silk. Smell

5 stars

Lovely product, made my hair feel like silk. Smells delicious and really lasts . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 109 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

