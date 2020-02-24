L'oreal Elvive Coconut Oil Mask 300Ml

I loved this and the fact that you can apply it in
I loved this and the fact that you can apply it in different ways e.g. overnight (which I particularly liked). I would apply it at night. wrap my hair in a silk scarf and wash in the morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So far the best series for making my hair so sleek and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a nice mask, pleasant texture and quite moisturising, washes out easily. Not sure I would go out my way to purchase though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely amazing! Left my hair perfectly nourished and glossy. Loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hair mask which leaves hair feeling silky smooth and moisturised. Great fragrance and great texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing hair mask! My hair are smooth and easy to brush and the smell is absolutely beautiful! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Been using this range alone for the last two weeks, I have fine hair and it doesn’t leave it clogged but soft and smelly lovely, feeling fresh and stronger [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love this hair mask, it’s very nice and thick and don’t running when I put it on my hair and the smell it’s very lovely too, after apply my hair is lovely and soft easy to brush and stay nicely till next wash, will recommend thanks L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I use this once a week after using the same brand of Elvive shampoo. I leave it on for 3 minutes as my weekly treat for my hair! It leaves it feeling really soft and manageable and I’ve noticed an added glossiness to it too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product, made my hair feel like silk. Smells delicious and really lasts . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]