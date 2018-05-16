By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schar Gluten Free Waffles 100G

Schar Gluten Free Waffles 100G
Product Description

  • Gluten free waffles.
  • Europe's No 1* gluten free
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • Pop me in the toaster
  • Gluten free
  • Specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Preservative free
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Gluten Free Wheat Starch, Sugar, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers: (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin); Salt, Acid: (Citric Acid); Natural Flavour, Colour: ß-Carotene], Lupine Flour, Thickener: (Guar Gum), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavours, Emulsifier: (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soy, Nuts (Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Cashews) and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see imprint.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

4 waffles

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Return to

  • Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
  • Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
  • Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
  • Email: share@schar.co.uk
Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g = 1 portion% RI** per 25g
Energy 1997 kJ499 kJ
-478 kcal120 kcal6 %
Fat 28 g6.9 g10 %
of which saturates 12 g3.1 g16 %
Carbohydrate 52 g13 g5 %
of which sugars 29 g7.3 g8 %
Fibre 1.1 g0.3 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.2 g2 %
Salt 0.59 g0.15 g2 %
**RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

