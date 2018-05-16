Schar Gluten Free Waffles 100G

Product Description
- Gluten free waffles.
- Europe's No 1* gluten free
- *www.schaer.com/no1
- Pop me in the toaster
- Gluten free
- Specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Preservative free
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Gluten Free Wheat Starch, Sugar, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers: (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin); Salt, Acid: (Citric Acid); Natural Flavour, Colour: ß-Carotene], Lupine Flour, Thickener: (Guar Gum), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavours, Emulsifier: (Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soy, Nuts (Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Cashews) and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see imprint.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Number of uses
4 waffles
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd,
- 401 Faraday Street,
- Birchwood Park,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6GA.
Return to
- Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
- Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
- Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
- Email: share@schar.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g = 1 portion
|% RI** per 25g
|Energy
|1997 kJ
|499 kJ
|-
|478 kcal
|120 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|28 g
|6.9 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|12 g
|3.1 g
|16 %
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|13 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|29 g
|7.3 g
|8 %
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|4.8 g
|1.2 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.59 g
|0.15 g
|2 %
|**RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
