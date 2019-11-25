Mr Kipling Gluten Free Brownie Slice 4 Pack

Free From BROWNIES, Nice substitute!
For people who have No choice but to be Gluten or Wheat free these Brownies are a more than acceptable substitute. I have a wheat Alergy plus I've been lactose Intolerant since Birth, as most of us who look for alternatives to basic foods such as Bread we know....it's a bit of a lottery but the rewards have improved over time... These Kipling Brownies are not soft & quishy however, they are tasty but a little bit crispy on top! Can't say i mind though. So, if you want a tasty but not perfect replacement for a brownie then these will do nicely 🙂
An anti-brownie
If you are fan of a good brownie, don't try these. I bought this as it was on offer, and I love a good brownie. (I don't need gluten free but I don't avoid these products as I don't believe they should have to be any different). Squidgyness has passed these brownies by, and the lengthy list of ingredients is bewildering when a brownie recipe is so simple with about 8 ingredients (or 9 if you want to add nuts). The chocolate used is harsh on the palate and left me gasping for water. An altogether unpleasant experience.