Mr Kipling Gluten Free Brownie Slice 4 Pack

2.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.25
£0.56/each
Per slice (30g)
  • Energy601kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.04g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2005kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Brownie Slices Baked with Dark Chocolate (19%), Dark Chocolate Chips (7%) and Ground Almonds (5%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Exceeding good cakes
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Baked in Britain
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dark Chocolate Chips (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Ground Almonds, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Acid (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts and Peanuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry placeFor best before see side of pack.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Gluten Free Brownie Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer relations
  • ROI:
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • @visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri).
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

4 x Brownie Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (30g)
Energy 2005kJ601kJ
-480kcal144kcal
Fat 27.4g8.2g
of which Saturates6.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate50.7g15.2g
of which Sugars37.7g11.3g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein6.4g1.9g
Salt0.14g0.04g
This pack contains 4 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Free From BROWNIES, Nice substitute!

4 stars

For people who have No choice but to be Gluten or Wheat free these Brownies are a more than acceptable substitute. I have a wheat Alergy plus I've been lactose Intolerant since Birth, as most of us who look for alternatives to basic foods such as Bread we know....it's a bit of a lottery but the rewards have improved over time... These Kipling Brownies are not soft & quishy however, they are tasty but a little bit crispy on top! Can't say i mind though. So, if you want a tasty but not perfect replacement for a brownie then these will do nicely 🙂

An anti-brownie

1 stars

If you are fan of a good brownie, don't try these. I bought this as it was on offer, and I love a good brownie. (I don't need gluten free but I don't avoid these products as I don't believe they should have to be any different). Squidgyness has passed these brownies by, and the lengthy list of ingredients is bewildering when a brownie recipe is so simple with about 8 ingredients (or 9 if you want to add nuts). The chocolate used is harsh on the palate and left me gasping for water. An altogether unpleasant experience.

