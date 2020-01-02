By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Gammon Shank In Pineapple 550G

£ 6.00
£10.91/kg

Offer

1/2 of pack
  • Energy1260kJ 299kcal
    15%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked gammon shanks with added water in pepper rub with pineapple pieces and a sachet of pineapple sauce.
  • Packed with flavour, this gammon shank is cured before it's rubbed by hand with a warming blend of three different peppers. It's then slow cooked for four and a half hours with sweet pineapple until it's meltingly tender and finished with a glossy, tangy pineapple and cider vinegar glaze
  • *Tender cured gammon slow cooked with chunks of sweet pineapple, finished with a tangy pineapple glaze
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shank (74%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Pineapple (5%), Water, Brown Sugar, White Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mustard Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Parsley, Ginger Purée, Paprika, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • Contains mustard.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 55 minutes
From chilled: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 55 minutes. Remove all packaging and set aside sachet of sauce for later use. Pre-heat oven. Transfer gammon shanks to an oven proof dish and cover with foil. Place dish on the middle shelf of the oven for 45 minutes. Remove dish from oven, remove foil and discard any cooking juices. Pour contents of sachet over gammon shanks. Heat for a further 10 minutes uncovered.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: Take care when uncovering dish as product will be hot and steam may escape.Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (179g**)
Energy704kJ / 167kcal1260kJ / 299kcal
Fat4.6g8.2g
Saturates1.7g3.0g
Carbohydrate7.3g13.1g
Sugars5.4g9.7g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein24.0g43.0g
Salt0.84g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 550g pack typically weighs 358g of edible portion.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: Take care when uncovering dish as product will be hot and steam may escape.Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

One of the best 'meal deal' mains

5 stars

Makes a hearty dinner so a great main for the colder weather. I have bought this one twice. The first time the meat tasted more like chicken than gammon, on the second occasion it was peppery. Both versions suited me..

Tender and flavoursome

5 stars

Delicious don’t normally buy shanks normally but joint to roast but would definitely buy again flavoursome and meat fall off the bone soft pineapple glaze scrummy

Brilliant (but not if you are in a hurry).

5 stars

Super flavour and plenty of meat, but takes a while to cook.

Delicious meal with anything with anything

5 stars

This is always on my shopping list.It cooks in the slow cooker then drain the juice away and add the packet of sauce with it...

Excellent value!

5 stars

This was an excellent buy! Easy to make, delicious to eat and the house smelled gorgeous!

Couldn't fault this dish.

5 stars

Bought this as part of a meal deal and was delighted with it. The two shanks were of a good size, falling off the bone and with no trace of fat. The pineapple glaze was delicious. I saved the other components of the meal deal to use elswhere, and served the shanks with pasta - orzo, dressed with olive oil and parsley mixed with baby broad beans, and had I ordered this in a restaurant I would have been one very happy customer.

Nice, but only one

4 stars

Nice quality gammon hock. Thats the trouble though, Tesco still insist on advertising it as 'hocks' on their website, when in fact there is only 1 in the pack. Would never pay the money for it they charge and only buy it as part of the 'meal deal'.

