Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Gammon Shank In Pineapple 550G

One of the best 'meal deal' mains
Makes a hearty dinner so a great main for the colder weather. I have bought this one twice. The first time the meat tasted more like chicken than gammon, on the second occasion it was peppery. Both versions suited me..
Tender and flavoursome
Delicious don’t normally buy shanks normally but joint to roast but would definitely buy again flavoursome and meat fall off the bone soft pineapple glaze scrummy
Brilliant (but not if you are in a hurry).
Super flavour and plenty of meat, but takes a while to cook.
Delicious meal with anything with anything
This is always on my shopping list.It cooks in the slow cooker then drain the juice away and add the packet of sauce with it...
Excellent value!
This was an excellent buy! Easy to make, delicious to eat and the house smelled gorgeous!
Couldn't fault this dish.
Bought this as part of a meal deal and was delighted with it. The two shanks were of a good size, falling off the bone and with no trace of fat. The pineapple glaze was delicious. I saved the other components of the meal deal to use elswhere, and served the shanks with pasta - orzo, dressed with olive oil and parsley mixed with baby broad beans, and had I ordered this in a restaurant I would have been one very happy customer.
Nice, but only one
Nice quality gammon hock. Thats the trouble though, Tesco still insist on advertising it as 'hocks' on their website, when in fact there is only 1 in the pack. Would never pay the money for it they charge and only buy it as part of the 'meal deal'.