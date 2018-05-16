Tesco Sweet Potato Mash 400G

- Energy761kJ 181kcal9%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars10.7g12%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 381kJ / 90kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned blend of sweet potato and potato mash.
- Sweet & Smooth. Mashed with potato and seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper. We work closely with our suppliers to deliver the very best quality and taste all year round.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato (59%), Potato (31%), Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 6 / 5 ½ mins
For best results, microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 3 mins (800W)/(900W).
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/900W 12 1/2 / 12 mins
Heat on full power for 6 mins (800W)/(900W).
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat on full power for a further 6 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/6 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|381kJ / 90kcal
|761kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|32.1g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|10.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|1.4g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
