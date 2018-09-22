By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Koko Dairy Free Unsweetened Alternative Drink 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.50/litre
Per 100ml
  • Energy15 kcal 63 kJ
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 63kJ / 15kcal

Product Description

  • Unsweetened Dairy Free Alternative to Milk Made with Coconut Milk, Calcium and Vitamins D2 & B12
  • Find out more...
  • www.kokodairyfree.com
  • Koko Discovery 6
  • The 'eyes' of coconuts reminded Portuguese sailors of a grimacing face. So, they called 'coco' which meant goblin!
  • From Us...
  • With a name like Koko, you'd expect us to be a bit nuts about coconuts. But the love we have for this fantastic fruit goes way beyond our name. We're a family owned company that takes great care in looking after our Indonesian plantation, growing our coconut palms the way nature intended and packing our coconuts within hours of being picked - always by human hands - to guarantee freshness, ripeness and the highest quality.
  • ...To You
  • We love looking after our coconuts. But now it's time our coconuts looked after you.
  • Our sweetened coconut milk contains no added sugar and has a deliciously fresh and pure taste with only a subtle hint of natural coconut. That mean it's terrific in tea and coffee, superb on cereal, delicious in smoothies and awesome just on its own. You can also get creative and use Koko for cooking and baking.
  • Look out for our delicious yogurt alternatives!
  • Alternative to milk
  • With no added sugar
  • Added calcium + vitamins D2 & B12
  • Free from dairy, lactose, soya, gluten, nuts
  • Free from GMOs, artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 1l
  • With no added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (7%), Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Sucrose Ester of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Colour (Carotene), Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by date shown on top of packNot suitable for freezing

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use!!!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • CONSULT YOUR GP OR QUALIFIED DIETITIAN BEFORE USING AS A MAIN MILK SOURCE FOR INFANTS UNDER 2 YEARS OF AGE

Name and address

  • Koko,
  • Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcestershire,

Return to

Lower age limit

2 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 63kJ / 15kcal
Fat 1.3g
Of which Saturates 1.1g
Mono-Unsaturates <0.1g
Polyunsaturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 0.3g
Of which Sugars 0.2g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 0.1g
Calcium 120mg (15% RI*)
Vitamin D20.75µg (15% RI*)
Vitamin B12 0.38µg (15% RI*)
*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great healthier alternative to milk for cereal.

5 stars

