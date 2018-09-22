Koko Dairy Free Unsweetened Alternative Drink 1 Litre

Great healthier alternative to milk for cereal.
Great healthier alternative to milk for cereal.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 63kJ / 15kcal
Water, Coconut Milk (7%), Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Sucrose Ester of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Colour (Carotene), Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12
Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by date shown on top of packNot suitable for freezing
Produced in the UK
2 Years
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|63kJ / 15kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|Of which Saturates
|1.1g
|Mono-Unsaturates
|<0.1g
|Polyunsaturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|Of which Sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Calcium
|120mg (15% RI*)
|Vitamin D2
|0.75µg (15% RI*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15% RI*)
|*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
CONSULT YOUR GP OR QUALIFIED DIETITIAN BEFORE USING AS A MAIN MILK SOURCE FOR INFANTS UNDER 2 YEARS OF AGE
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019