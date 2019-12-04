By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thin & Crispy Cheese Feast Pizza 261G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Thin & Crispy Cheese Feast Pizza 261G
£ 2.00
£0.77/100g

½ of a pizza
  • Energy1642kJ 392kcal
    20%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1235kJ / 295kcal

Product Description

  A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar and red Leicester cheeses.
  Thin & Crispy Topped with creamy mozzarella, mature Cheddar and Red Leicester. Our chefs have created a range of pizzas where the dough is rolled to give an evenly thin base that can be topped right to the edge.
  • Thin & Crispy Topped with creamy mozzarella, mature Cheddar and Red Leicester
  • Thin & crispy
  • Topped with creamy mozzarella, mature cheddar and red Leicester
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 261g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Tomato Purée, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (6%), Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).




 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Remove all packaging including cardboard disc. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6: 10 - 12 mins.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6: 8 - 10 mins.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

261g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1235kJ / 295kcal1642kJ / 392kcal
Fat12.7g16.9g
Saturates5.7g7.6g
Carbohydrate32.2g42.8g
Sugars2.6g3.5g
Fibre2.1g2.8g
Protein11.8g15.7g
Salt1.0g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Passable, just !! With a lot more cheese & other t

3 stars

Passable, just !! With a lot more cheese & other toppings added !!

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Kids Cheese & Ham 2 Pizzas 232G

£ 2.00
£0.86/100g

