Tesco Thin & Crispy Cheese Feast Pizza 261G

Passable, just !! With a lot more cheese & other t
Passable, just !! With a lot more cheese & other toppings added !!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1235kJ / 295kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Tomato Purée, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (6%), Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.
Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Remove all packaging including cardboard disc. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6: 10 - 12 mins.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6: 8 - 10 mins.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 2 servings
Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
261g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1235kJ / 295kcal
|1642kJ / 392kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|16.9g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|32.2g
|42.8g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|11.8g
|15.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
