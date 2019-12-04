Tesco 4 Duck Spring Roll Rolls 200G

Great with sweet and sour chicken
Nice item better than the tiny ones from other stores. I have two of these with sweet and sour chicken. Very nice.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1198kJ / 287kcal
Duck (18%), Carrot, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Spring Onion, Rice Flour, Onion, Sugar, Potato Starch, Soya Bean, Ginger Purée, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Fennel, Star Anise, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Clove, Ginger.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 15-17 mins
From chilled: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15-17 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-17 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 mins
From frozen: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-20 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1198kJ / 287kcal
|587kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|13.2g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.3g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
