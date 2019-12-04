By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Duck Spring Roll Rolls 200G

Tesco 4 Duck Spring Roll Rolls 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
One Duck Spring Roll
  • Energy587kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1198kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned duck, carrot and spring onion wrapped in pastry.
  • Marinated duck in a hoisin and five spice blend in a crispy pastry.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Duck (18%), Carrot, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Spring Onion, Rice Flour, Onion, Sugar, Potato Starch, Soya Bean, Ginger Purée, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Fennel, Star Anise, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Clove, Ginger.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 15-17 mins
From chilled: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15-17 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-17 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 mins
From frozen: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-20 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1198kJ / 287kcal587kJ / 141kcal
Fat16.0g7.8g
Saturates1.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate27.0g13.2g
Sugars3.0g1.5g
Fibre2.8g1.4g
Protein7.3g3.6g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great with sweet and sour chicken

5 stars

Nice item better than the tiny ones from other stores. I have two of these with sweet and sour chicken. Very nice.

