Tesco Finest Pork Sausage Ragu With Pasta 400G

Inedible
Tasted awful and the amount of gristle made it inedible.
Horrible!
I was given two of these as substitutes for two other unavailable meals. I wish i had sent them back! They were disgusting with bits of grissle in them and the oddest flavour like perfume! Horrible!
Tesco's Best Finest Meal
The fennel sausage goes great with the creamy cheese and red wine tomato sauce. And you could perfectly scoop everything inside the conchiglie pasta shells, very tasty!
More flavour than Zizzis
More flavour than Zizzis