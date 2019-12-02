By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pork Sausage Ragu With Pasta 400G

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Pork Sausage Ragu With Pasta 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy3262kJ 780kcal
    39%
  • Fat37.6g
    54%
  • Saturates14.8g
    74%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 816kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Conchiglie pasta with minced sausage meat on a tomato and red wine sauce topped with cheese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese and parsley.
  • Large conchiglie pasta shells in a blend of creamy cheese & rich red wine tomato sauces, finished with crumbled pork & fennel sausage meat. Pork and fennel is a classic Italian combination that packs these sausages with flavour with paprika and a hint of chilli to add a rustic edge. Crumbled sausage meat over large pasta shells along with two different sauces one rich and cheesy, the other tomato based to create irresistible pockets of flavour. We've finished the dish in style with fresh parsley and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Water, Pork (14%), Tomato, Whole Milk, Red Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1%), Taleggio Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Grana Padano Cheese, Cornflour, SunBlush® Red Pepper, Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Paprika, Pork Gelatine, Fennel, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sugar.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Grana Padano Cheese contains: Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 ½ mins
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 7 / 6 mins
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach pack (400g)
Energy816kJ / 195kcal3262kJ / 780kcal
Fat9.4g37.6g
Saturates3.7g14.8g
Carbohydrate16.2g64.8g
Sugars2.1g8.3g
Fibre1.8g7.2g
Protein10.5g41.8g
Salt0.7g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Inedible

1 stars

Tasted awful and the amount of gristle made it inedible.

Horrible!

1 stars

I was given two of these as substitutes for two other unavailable meals. I wish i had sent them back! They were disgusting with bits of grissle in them and the oddest flavour like perfume! Horrible!

Tesco's Best Finest Meal

5 stars

The fennel sausage goes great with the creamy cheese and red wine tomato sauce. And you could perfectly scoop everything inside the conchiglie pasta shells, very tasty!

More flavour than Zizzis

5 stars

More flavour than Zizzis

