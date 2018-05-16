The Collective Dairy Cherry Yogurt 450G

Product Description
- Morello Cherry Yoghurt
- Now this is the real cherry on the top! Chunky morello cherries enveloping our thick 'n' creamy yoghurt, neil diamond called it when he wrote 'Oh Cherry Cherry, she got the way to groove me all right'... no bull!
- British milk
- Double layer of compote
- Thick 'n' creamy
- Gluten free
- Natural ingredients
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (83%), Sugar, Morello Cherry (5.5%), Honey, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk, Packed in a Dairy that handles Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.Use within 3 days of opening. For Use By, See Side of Tub.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
- CAUTION: MAY CONTAIN FRUIT STONES.
Recycling info
Foil. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- MediaWorks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
Return to
- Do feel free to get in touch
- UK Tel: 0800 678 5197
- ROI Tel: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- www.thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|504kJ/120kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|- Of which Saturates
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|- Of which Sugars
|12.7g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.16g
Safety information
