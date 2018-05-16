By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Collective Dairy Cherry Yogurt 450G

£ 2.20
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Morello Cherry Yoghurt
  • Now this is the real cherry on the top! Chunky morello cherries enveloping our thick 'n' creamy yoghurt, neil diamond called it when he wrote 'Oh Cherry Cherry, she got the way to groove me all right'... no bull!
  • British milk
  • Double layer of compote
  • Thick 'n' creamy
  • Gluten free
  • Natural ingredients
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (83%), Sugar, Morello Cherry (5.5%), Honey, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk, Packed in a Dairy that handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.Use within 3 days of opening. For Use By, See Side of Tub.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • CAUTION: MAY CONTAIN FRUIT STONES.

Recycling info

Foil. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • MediaWorks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.

Return to

  • Do feel free to get in touch
  • UK Tel: 0800 678 5197
  • ROI Tel: 1800 932 410
  • hello@thecollectivedairy.com
  • www.thecollectivedairy.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 504kJ/120kcal
Fat 4.7g
- Of which Saturates 3.6g
Carbohydrate 13.3g
- Of which Sugars 12.7g
Protein 4.7g
Salt 0.16g

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

