Tesco Ready To Bake Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2091kJ / 501kcal
Product Description
- Dark, milk and white chocolate chunk cookie dough.
- Sweet & Crumbly.
- Ready to bake
- Sweet & crumbly
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (7%), Brown Sugar, Water, Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%), White Chocolate Chunks (4%), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate).
Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Dark Chocolate Chunks contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Milk Chocolate Chunks contain: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
White Chocolate Chunks contain: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- Contains cereals containing gluten, soya and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by use by date shown. Best consumed on day of baking, once baked store in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins. Remove from refrigerator 10 minutes before use. Cut into 8 equal pieces and place onto a lined baking tray, approx. 5cm apart. Using the palm of your hand press each cube to slightly flatten. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2091kJ / 501kcal
|732kJ / 175kcal
|Fat
|28.2g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|14.4g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|55.0g
|19.3g
|Sugars
|28.0g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
