Tesco Ready To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 300G

Tesco Ready To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy722kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2062kJ / 492kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate chunk cookie dough.
  • Ready to bake
  • Sweet & crumbly
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate Chunks (20%), Brown Sugar, Margarine, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate).

Milk Chocolate Chunks contain: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten, soya and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by use by date shown. Best consumed on day of baking, once baked store in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins. Remove from refrigerator 10 minutes before use. Cut into 8 equal pieces and place onto a lined baking tray, approx. 5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2062kJ / 492kcal722kJ / 172kcal
Fat22.9g8.0g
Saturates12.8g4.5g
Carbohydrate65.0g22.8g
Sugars32.2g11.3g
Fibre1.6g0.6g
Protein5.7g2.0g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

I bought a few packs of these. One of them had big

3 stars

I bought a few packs of these. One of them had big chunks of butter that wasn't mixed in. Tried to mix it with my hand but the butter just melted. The cookies from this batch didn't cook properly and was a bit raw. The rest from the other packs we're ok. Make sure you keep them quite far apart on the tray they expand quite a bit. The taste was ok for the price.

I bought this product because I had a craving for

5 stars

I bought this product because I had a craving for cookie dough and when I saw Tesco sells cookie dough that was all it took. I loved the scent, texture and taste of the cookie dough once baked. There was nothing I disliked about it. Good job Tesco you smashed it with this one.

