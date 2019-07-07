Tesco Ready To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 300G

I bought a few packs of these. One of them had big
I bought a few packs of these. One of them had big chunks of butter that wasn't mixed in. Tried to mix it with my hand but the butter just melted. The cookies from this batch didn't cook properly and was a bit raw. The rest from the other packs we're ok. Make sure you keep them quite far apart on the tray they expand quite a bit. The taste was ok for the price.
I bought this product because I had a craving for cookie dough and when I saw Tesco sells cookie dough that was all it took. I loved the scent, texture and taste of the cookie dough once baked. There was nothing I disliked about it. Good job Tesco you smashed it with this one.