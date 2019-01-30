Quorn Spinach And Red Pepper Slices 100G

Great alternative to ham
I gave up ham because of this product.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ
Mycoprotein (60%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Green Pesto [Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Italian Style Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée], Flavourings (contains Colour: Iron Oxide), Wheat Flour, Dried Red Peppers, Preservatives: Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See Front of Pack
Made in the UK
4 Servings
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
|Energy
|587kJ
|147kJ
|-
|141kcal
|35kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|1.1g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|15g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.26g
|Serves 4
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019