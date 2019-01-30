By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Spinach And Red Pepper Slices 100G

£ 1.60
£16.00/kg
Per 1/4 Pack
  • Energy147kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.26g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour slices, made with mycoprotein, with spinach and red peppers pieces
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfying simple
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 100g
Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (60%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Green Pesto [Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Italian Style Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée], Flavourings (contains Colour: Iron Oxide), Wheat Flour, Dried Red Peppers, Preservatives: Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See Front of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
Energy 587kJ147kJ
-141kcal35kcal
Fat 5.9g1.5g
of which saturates 1.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate 4.3g1.1g
of which sugars 2.3g0.6g
Fibre 6.4g1.6g
Protein 15g3.6g
Salt 1.1g0.26g
Serves 4--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great alternative to ham

5 stars

I gave up ham because of this product.

