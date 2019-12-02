By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Thai Green Chicken Curry & Coconut Jasmine Rice 410G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Thai Green Chicken Curry & Coconut Jasmine Rice 410G
£ 3.50
£8.54/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2007kJ 477kcal
    24%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 521kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lemongrass sauce with green beans and cooked jasmine rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Flame seared chicken breast pieces in a rich and fragrant coconut, lemongrass and green chilli sauce. Our experts ensure we give our Thai green curry an authentic Asian flavour. Hot green chillies, galangal and lemongrass are blended together, cooked with creamy coconut, then topped with seared chicken and fresh coriander. Delicate coconut and lime scented rice is the perfect accompaniment.
  • Flame seared chicken breast pieces in a rich and fragrant coconut, lemongrass and green chilli sauce.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Flame-seared chicken breast pieces in a rich and fragrant coconut, lemongrass and green chilli sauce
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coconut Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice, Desiccated Coconut, Coriander, Coconut Cream, Lime Zest, Lime Leaf), Chicken Breast (24%), Water, Coconut Cream (5%), Green Beans, Single Cream (Milk), Coriander, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Palm Sugar, Lemongrass, Salt, Galangal, Anchovy (Fish), Shallot, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste, Lime Juice, Basil, Lime Leaf, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Kaffir Lime Peel, Molasses, Chicken Extract, Turmeric, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Coriander Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170 0176C/Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy521kJ / 124kcal2007kJ / 477kcal
Fat4.0g15.4g
Saturates1.8g6.9g
Carbohydrate14.7g56.4g
Sugars1.5g5.8g
Fibre0.6g2.3g
Protein7.0g27.0g
Salt0.5g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 410g typically weighs 385g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

A no from me ...

2 stars

Strange 'cheesy smell' when cooked?! Zero chilli heat. The chicken looked reasonable quality, but very small portion. Overall, pretty grim :(

Disappointing

2 stars

The sauce was very tasty but so little chicken only about two bite size pieces, for a Tesxo finest very disappointing.

Best thai green curry ready meal

5 stars

I don’t normally write reviews but this is the best thai green curry I’ve had in ready meal terms. Even better than some takeaways I’ve had. Definitely recommend.

Dissapointing

1 stars

If you like Thai green curry then you may find this disappointing. No taste of chilly or galangal. It tasted ok but nothing like a green curry. Not for us.

Not enough curry ...

3 stars

This is very tasty. Unfortunately it's quite a small portion of the actual curry, with lots of rice. :-/ If there was a decent amount of curry and less rice, I'd give it a higher score.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Lovely ingredients, plenty of chicken. A most enjoyable meal

Awful meal.

1 stars

If this is anything like their 'non finest' Coconut Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice then look forward to tough lumps of chicken in a runny sauce with stodgy 'glued together' rice. Truly dreadful.

Excellent meal

5 stars

Not tried before but really enjoyed the Thai Green curry. This was very tasty indeed.Subtle flavours.Chicken pieces not too big.Shall definitely buy again

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Thai Red Chicken Curry & Coconut Jasmine Rice 440G

£ 3.50
£7.96/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here