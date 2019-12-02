Tesco Finest Thai Green Chicken Curry & Coconut Jasmine Rice 410G

A no from me ...
Strange 'cheesy smell' when cooked?! Zero chilli heat. The chicken looked reasonable quality, but very small portion. Overall, pretty grim :(
Disappointing
The sauce was very tasty but so little chicken only about two bite size pieces, for a Tesxo finest very disappointing.
Best thai green curry ready meal
I don’t normally write reviews but this is the best thai green curry I’ve had in ready meal terms. Even better than some takeaways I’ve had. Definitely recommend.
Dissapointing
If you like Thai green curry then you may find this disappointing. No taste of chilly or galangal. It tasted ok but nothing like a green curry. Not for us.
Not enough curry ...
This is very tasty. Unfortunately it's quite a small portion of the actual curry, with lots of rice. :-/ If there was a decent amount of curry and less rice, I'd give it a higher score.
DELICIOUS
Lovely ingredients, plenty of chicken. A most enjoyable meal
Awful meal.
If this is anything like their 'non finest' Coconut Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice then look forward to tough lumps of chicken in a runny sauce with stodgy 'glued together' rice. Truly dreadful.
Excellent meal
Not tried before but really enjoyed the Thai Green curry. This was very tasty indeed.Subtle flavours.Chicken pieces not too big.Shall definitely buy again