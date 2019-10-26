Tesco Katsu Chicken Curry With Sticky Jasmine Rice 350G

Change the recipe back please
This used to be my favourite katsu curry however you have changed the recipe, there is now more fat and salt content and it tastes of aniseed, the chicken piece is also smaller, i’m so disappointed and won’t be buying it again
I was buying this regularly but they changed the packaging the sauce now is no longer in a separate tub and with that they changed the sauce recipe which is not nice , Bring back the old recipe sauce .
Lack of sauce,too much rice!
Meal lacks sauce, given the amount of sticky rice & 1 piece of chicken breast! Not worth the money paid for it!
Ridiculously Bland
One of the worst chicken katsu curries I've ever had. It didn't taste bad, but that's because it didn't taste of anything at all. I don't know how you manage to make katsu curry sauce bland, but it happened. I gave it two stars rather than one because the rice turned out pretty nicely and the chicken was nicely crispy, but they're the only things this has going for it.
Tasteless & requires oven cook the for chicken.
Tasteless AND a pain as far as ready meals go; I have to cook the chicken piece separately for 20mins in the oven!! Yet, tesco seem to have replaced my favourite alternative from The City Kitchen with this one. By comparison The City Kitchen is faaaaaar superior; really tasty, similar price and much quicker and easier in the microwave.
Really unpleasant ...
I rarely write reviews but this was so poor I feel I should let others know! I love a good, authentic katsu curry and another supermarket offers a very decent version of this dish. Sadly thus was not the case from this poor Tesco offering. Utterly flavouless, unseasoned chicken (only determined as chicken as the box said so, it could have been tofu!), with a greasy, flavourless crumb and really fake tasting, overly fruity flavoured, gelatinous sauce. So bad that it just went straight in the bin in favour of apple and cheese. Very poor quality and nothing like the flavours you'd expect from a chicken katsu curry dish. Please don't waste your pennies...
Really tasty
I have bought this several times as it has become a bit of a favourite of mine.
Not a ready meal
This is in the ready meal section but is not a ready meal. I am in the middle of moving and have no cooker, grabbed this on my way home to get home at 3 hours later went to cook it in the microwave and half of it is for the oven and half for microwave.