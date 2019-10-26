By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Katsu Chicken Curry With Sticky Jasmine Rice 350G

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Katsu Chicken Curry With Sticky Jasmine Rice 350G
£ 3.00
£8.58/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2325kJ 551kcal
    28%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 664kJ / 157kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast coated in maize and rice flour with cooked jasmine rice and a spiced coconut sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of Japan Made with a mildly spiced coconut curry sauce Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Japanese flavour combinations to create aromatic dishes.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • A taste of Japan
  • Made with a mildly spiced coconut curry sauce
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • A taste of Japan
  • Made with a mildly spiced coconut curry sauce
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (18%), Water, Maize Flour, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Demerara Sugar, Ginger Purée, Coconut Cream, Maize Starch, Salt, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Molasses, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Red Chilli Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Onion Powder, Coriander Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Carrot, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cinnamon Powder, Leek, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve. Peel back film lid and remove chicken.
Caution
This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Chicken: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. 3 minutes before the chicken is ready, heat the rice and sauce compartments in a microwave as below.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 20 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (350g)
Energy664kJ / 157kcal2325kJ / 551kcal
Fat3.3g11.4g
Saturates0.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate25.1g87.7g
Sugars1.1g3.7g
Fibre0.8g2.8g
Protein6.5g22.8g
Salt0.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Change the recipe back please

1 stars

This used to be my favourite katsu curry however you have changed the recipe, there is now more fat and salt content and it tastes of aniseed, the chicken piece is also smaller, i’m so disappointed and won’t be buying it again

I was buying this regularly but they changed th

2 stars

I was buying this regularly but they changed the packaging the sauce now is no longer in a separate tub and with that they changed the sauce recipe which is not nice , Bring back the old recipe sauce .

Lack of sauce,too much rice!

2 stars

Meal lacks sauce, given the amount of sticky rice & 1 piece of chicken breast! Not worth the money paid for it!

Ridiculously Bland

2 stars

One of the worst chicken katsu curries I've ever had. It didn't taste bad, but that's because it didn't taste of anything at all. I don't know how you manage to make katsu curry sauce bland, but it happened. I gave it two stars rather than one because the rice turned out pretty nicely and the chicken was nicely crispy, but they're the only things this has going for it.

Tasteless & requires oven cook the for chicken.

1 stars

Tasteless AND a pain as far as ready meals go; I have to cook the chicken piece separately for 20mins in the oven!! Yet, tesco seem to have replaced my favourite alternative from The City Kitchen with this one. By comparison The City Kitchen is faaaaaar superior; really tasty, similar price and much quicker and easier in the microwave.

Really unpleasant ...

1 stars

I rarely write reviews but this was so poor I feel I should let others know! I love a good, authentic katsu curry and another supermarket offers a very decent version of this dish. Sadly thus was not the case from this poor Tesco offering. Utterly flavouless, unseasoned chicken (only determined as chicken as the box said so, it could have been tofu!), with a greasy, flavourless crumb and really fake tasting, overly fruity flavoured, gelatinous sauce. So bad that it just went straight in the bin in favour of apple and cheese. Very poor quality and nothing like the flavours you'd expect from a chicken katsu curry dish. Please don't waste your pennies...

Really tasty

5 stars

I have bought this several times as it has become a bit of a favourite of mine.

Not a ready meal

1 stars

This is in the ready meal section but is not a ready meal. I am in the middle of moving and have no cooker, grabbed this on my way home to get home at 3 hours later went to cook it in the microwave and half of it is for the oven and half for microwave.

