Tesco Finest Thai Red Chicken Curry & Coconut Jasmine Rice 440G

Why can't we get it??
This is our favourite ready meal as well as the green Thai curry. For some unknown reason we are not able to order these since we moved to another area. It is very disappointing.
Sauce thin with little chicken
Tasty but there is a lot of thin sauce and very little chicken.
Tasty thai
I eat a lot of Thai food ( my family have a Thai restaurant )....and I was very impressed with this Meal and will definitely do a repeat order.
DELICIOUS
Lovely ingredients, plenty of chicken. A most enjoyable meal
Awful
Finest??? It is watery, no flavour, very little chicken. A Thai Curry should be the consistency of single cream, not water. This is a disgraceful example of how NOT to cook a Thai curry. Very bland and not nice at all. I would suggest that you would be better going for a cheaper version.