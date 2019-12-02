By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Thai Red Chicken Curry & Coconut Jasmine Rice 440G

£ 3.50
£7.96/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a coconut and red chilli sauce with red peppers and cooked jasmine rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Flame seared chicken breast pieces in a rich and fragrant coconut, lemongrass and red chilli sauce. Our experts ensure we give our Thai red curry an authentic Asian flavour. Kaffir lime, fiery red chillies and lemongrass are blended together, cooked with creamy coconut and topped with seared chicken and fresh coriander. Delicate coconut jasmine rice is the perfect accompaniment.
  • Flame-seared chicken breast pieces in a rich and fragrant coconut, lemongrass and red chilli sauce
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice, Desiccated Coconut, Coriander, Coconut Cream, Lime Zest, Lime Leaf], Chicken Breast (22%), Red Pepper, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Coconut Cream (3.5%), Mangetout, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato Purée, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Anchovy (Fish), Sugar, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Palm Sugar, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass, Coriander, Coriander Seed, Cracked Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cumin, Lime Juice, Cardamom, Coriander Root, Lime Leaf, Chicken Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground White Pepper, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (416g**)
Energy617kJ / 147kcal2568kJ / 611kcal
Fat5.1g21.2g
Saturates2.1g8.7g
Carbohydrate17.4g72.3g
Sugars2.5g10.4g
Fibre0.8g3.3g
Protein7.5g31.1g
Salt0.5g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 440g typically weighs 416g.--

Safety information

Why can't we get it??

5 stars

This is our favourite ready meal as well as the green Thai curry. For some unknown reason we are not able to order these since we moved to another area. It is very disappointing.

Sauce thin with little chicken

2 stars

Tasty but there is a lot of thin sauce and very little chicken.

Tasty thai

4 stars

I eat a lot of Thai food ( my family have a Thai restaurant )....and I was very impressed with this Meal and will definitely do a repeat order.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Lovely ingredients, plenty of chicken. A most enjoyable meal

Awful

2 stars

Finest??? It is watery, no flavour, very little chicken. A Thai Curry should be the consistency of single cream, not water. This is a disgraceful example of how NOT to cook a Thai curry. Very bland and not nice at all. I would suggest that you would be better going for a cheaper version.

