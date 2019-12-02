By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G

2.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2942kJ 701kcal
    35%
  • Fat25.2g
    36%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 701kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces coated in wheat, maize and potato flour in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce with cooked rice, peas and scrambled egg.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of China Made with peppers, carrot and pineapple for a sweet and fruity flavour Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Made with peppers, carrot and pineapple for a sweet and fruity flavour Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of China
  • Made with peppers, carrot and pineapple for a sweet and fruity flavour
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Chicken Breast (18%), Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Pineapple (2.5%), Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses, Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 35 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (420g**)
Energy701kJ / 167kcal2942kJ / 701kcal
Fat6.0g25.2g
Saturates1.2g5.0g
Carbohydrate20.5g86.1g
Sugars4.2g17.6g
Fibre1.8g7.6g
Protein6.8g28.6g
Salt0.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 420g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

We have purchased 3 X 6 every Saturday for past 8

4 stars

We have purchased 3 X 6 every Saturday for past 8 weeks and very satisfied so far. Really worth 5 stars.

Very Stodgy, avoid …..

1 stars

Very Stodgy, avoid …..

Disgusting, don’t buy!

1 stars

The sauce wasn’t great, the rice had a plastic taste and the quality of the chicken was disgusting. Had to throw it in the bin. Don’t buy it, it’s honestly one of the worst ready meals I’ve ever bought.

Awful

1 stars

This is the first online review I have written having shopped with Tesco for the last 10 years. The product is terrible vs when I had it a while back. The chicken tastes like it’s full of water / starch and the rice looked like the leftover of the batch with fine parts making the majority of what was in there. The sauce has no flavour either (I even added salt and no good) won’t be buying again

Gone right down hill since i tried it last. No sou

2 stars

Gone right down hill since i tried it last. No sour just excessively sweet.

This tastes really bad.

1 stars

This tastes so bad. I actually have no idea how someone could have tasted this in testing and thought it good to go on a shelf. It was insanely bland, even after I added salt, the rice was cooked with too much water so it's very sticky and bloated and tastes watery, and there wasn't enough sauce so when you mix it in with the rice it just becomes the stuck together ball of mush which is somehow both dry and watery and somehow both tastes like nothing and disgusting. I could understand if it was meant to be healthy version, but it's not! I had the thai red curry one as well because I bought 2 on offer, it wasnt as bad as this one but wasnt a lot better, would avoid this whole range.

Delicious 😋

5 stars

This was unexpectedly really nice for the price paid! Plenty of chicken and unlike other reviews was very tasty! Will be buying again!

Terrible rice

2 stars

The chicken was ok but the rice was terrible. I am Chinese and I love rice. Rice is probably the easiest thing in the world to cook. I mean, raw rice+ water. What could go wrong? Apparantly Tesco managed it. I couldn't even finish it. I am never going to buy this again.

nice and tastty

4 stars

nice and tastty

too dry - needs more sauce

4 stars

good quality and value for money but needs more sauce

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Chicken Low Calorie Roast Dinner 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here