Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G

We have purchased 3 X 6 every Saturday for past 8 weeks and very satisfied so far. Really worth 5 stars.
Very Stodgy, avoid …..
Disgusting, don’t buy!
The sauce wasn’t great, the rice had a plastic taste and the quality of the chicken was disgusting. Had to throw it in the bin. Don’t buy it, it’s honestly one of the worst ready meals I’ve ever bought.
Awful
This is the first online review I have written having shopped with Tesco for the last 10 years. The product is terrible vs when I had it a while back. The chicken tastes like it’s full of water / starch and the rice looked like the leftover of the batch with fine parts making the majority of what was in there. The sauce has no flavour either (I even added salt and no good) won’t be buying again
Gone right down hill since i tried it last. No sour just excessively sweet.
This tastes really bad.
This tastes so bad. I actually have no idea how someone could have tasted this in testing and thought it good to go on a shelf. It was insanely bland, even after I added salt, the rice was cooked with too much water so it's very sticky and bloated and tastes watery, and there wasn't enough sauce so when you mix it in with the rice it just becomes the stuck together ball of mush which is somehow both dry and watery and somehow both tastes like nothing and disgusting. I could understand if it was meant to be healthy version, but it's not! I had the thai red curry one as well because I bought 2 on offer, it wasnt as bad as this one but wasnt a lot better, would avoid this whole range.
Delicious 😋
This was unexpectedly really nice for the price paid! Plenty of chicken and unlike other reviews was very tasty! Will be buying again!
Terrible rice
The chicken was ok but the rice was terrible. I am Chinese and I love rice. Rice is probably the easiest thing in the world to cook. I mean, raw rice+ water. What could go wrong? Apparantly Tesco managed it. I couldn't even finish it. I am never going to buy this again.
nice and tastty
too dry - needs more sauce
good quality and value for money but needs more sauce