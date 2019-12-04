Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips 400G

What have they done
Not sure what they've done to these. They used to be really good, quick oven ready chips. I think the supplier is new and they are now awful. They didn't even cook through properly. Won't be buying these anymore.
Really enjoyed these chips, and I'm a fussy eater!
Excellent
These are the closest I've ever tasted to chippy chips. Brilliant.
Awful slimy and sour. Not worth breaking diet for
indulgent and well worth it
normally hate oven chips and search for frozen that can be deep fried.i am finding whatever brand you buy at least 30%are not fit to cook as they tend to put in "scrag ends"however these chips are an expensive indulgance but well worth it if you live alone have a small appetite and elderly.i oven cooked them for my tea to have with cold meat.they were absolutely delicious.nice and chunky,beautiful batter and tasty.the bonus?you can freeze what you dont use well done tesco.
Really tasty
Probably the best fresh chips I've ever tasted however the packs are on the rather small side in comparison to cost. Tesco should either increase portion size (one pack is definitely not large enough for 1 adult) or reduce the price and then they'd easily be 5*