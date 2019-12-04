By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips 400G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips 400G
£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1099kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Chunky oven chips in a seasoned batter.
  • Thick cut chips steamed then gently fried, ready to cook at home for a perfect fluffy centre and crisp finish.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.



Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (178g**)
Energy617kJ / 147kcal1099kJ / 261kcal
Fat3.8g6.7g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate24.1g43.0g
Sugars1.9g3.4g
Fibre3.0g5.3g
Protein2.6g4.6g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

What have they done

2 stars

Not sure what they've done to these. They used to be really good, quick oven ready chips. I think the supplier is new and they are now awful. They didn't even cook through properly. Won't be buying these anymore.

Really enjoyed these chips, and I'm a fussy eater!

5 stars

Really enjoyed these chips, and I'm a fussy eater! Best triple/double cooked chips I've tasted.

Excellent

5 stars

These are the closest I've ever tasted to chippy chips. Brilliant.

Awful slimy and sour. Not worth breaking diet for

1 stars

Awful slimy and sour. Not worth breaking diet for

indulgent and well worth it

5 stars

normally hate oven chips and search for frozen that can be deep fried.i am finding whatever brand you buy at least 30%are not fit to cook as they tend to put in "scrag ends"however these chips are an expensive indulgance but well worth it if you live alone have a small appetite and elderly.i oven cooked them for my tea to have with cold meat.they were absolutely delicious.nice and chunky,beautiful batter and tasty.the bonus?you can freeze what you dont use well done tesco.

Really tasty

4 stars

Probably the best fresh chips I've ever tasted however the packs are on the rather small side in comparison to cost. Tesco should either increase portion size (one pack is definitely not large enough for 1 adult) or reduce the price and then they'd easily be 5*

