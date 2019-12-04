By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Red Cabbage Port & Cranberry 250G

Tesco Finest Red Cabbage Port & Cranberry 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£10.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy497kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars11.4g
    13%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 452kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Red cabbage with red wine, cranberries, port and orange zest with a mulled spiced butter.
  • Red cabbage cooked with red wine, port and orange zest, topped with sweet cranberries and mulled spiced butter. To obtain its delicious warmth and aroma our experts cook this cabbage with red wine, port, orange zest, allspice and cinnamon. Perfect for any festive occasion, it is served with a rich mulled spiced butter and sweet and tart cranberries.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (74%), Red Wine (Sulphites) (11%), Cranberries (7%), Port (Sulphites) (7%), Butter (Milk), Mulled Spiced Butter (4.0%) [Butter (Milk), Cranberry, Orange Peel, Orange Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Cranberry Concentrate, Allspice, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Sea Salt, Clove Powder, White Pepper Powder, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Demerara Sugar (Sulphites), Sugar (Sulphites), Sherry Vinegar (Sulphites), Cornflour (Sulphites), Salt, Orange Zest, Allspice, Sunflower Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 4½/4 mins
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes. Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results microwave heat.
  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (110g**)
Energy452kJ / 108kcal497kJ / 119kcal
Fat5.7g6.2g
Saturates3.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate11.9g13.1g
Sugars10.4g11.4g
Fibre2.6g2.9g
Protein1.1g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

