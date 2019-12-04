Tesco Finest Red Cabbage Port & Cranberry 250G
- Energy497kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars11.4g13%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 452kJ / 108kcal
Product Description
- Red cabbage with red wine, cranberries, port and orange zest with a mulled spiced butter.
- Red cabbage cooked with red wine, port and orange zest, topped with sweet cranberries and mulled spiced butter. To obtain its delicious warmth and aroma our experts cook this cabbage with red wine, port, orange zest, allspice and cinnamon. Perfect for any festive occasion, it is served with a rich mulled spiced butter and sweet and tart cranberries.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (74%), Red Wine (Sulphites) (11%), Cranberries (7%), Port (Sulphites) (7%), Butter (Milk), Mulled Spiced Butter (4.0%) [Butter (Milk), Cranberry, Orange Peel, Orange Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Cranberry Concentrate, Allspice, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Sea Salt, Clove Powder, White Pepper Powder, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Demerara Sugar (Sulphites), Sugar (Sulphites), Sherry Vinegar (Sulphites), Cornflour (Sulphites), Salt, Orange Zest, Allspice, Sunflower Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/ 900W 4½/4 mins
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes. Stir before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- For best results microwave heat.
- Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (110g**)
|Energy
|452kJ / 108kcal
|497kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|13.1g
|Sugars
|10.4g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
