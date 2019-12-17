Aunt Bessies Roasties 1.4Kg

- Energy527kcal 125kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 433kJ/103kcal
Product Description
- Cut Potatoes Coated in Batter and Prefried.
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (96%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Colour: Caramel, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8 30 Mins
Fan Assisted Oven: Preheat oven to 210°C/410°F 30 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Remove all packaging. Spread the Roasties evenly on a baking tray with upturned edges. Place the tray in the centre of a preheated oven and Cook for 30 Minutes until crisp and golden. Turn the Roasties at least once during cooking to ensure an even crispness.
Ensure the Roasties are piping hot before serving.
Serve immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 11 servings
Net Contents
1.4kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per 100g As consumed
|Energy
|433kJ/103kcal
|527kJ/125kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|18g
|22g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|3.0g
|Protein
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.43g
