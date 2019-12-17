By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aunt Bessies Roasties 1.4Kg
£ 2.95
£2.11/kg
Oven cooked per 1/11 pack contains
  • Energy527kcal 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0.1%
  • Salt0.43g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 433kJ/103kcal

Product Description

  • Cut Potatoes Coated in Batter and Prefried.
  • For the full recipe visit www.auntbessies.co.uk/inspiration
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Help is at hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • Like, Follow & Tweet
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
  • Crispy & Fluffy Roasties
  • As good as if you'd made them yourself, these Roasties are golden and crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside. Easy to cook, delicious to eat, they'll make every meal a winner!
  • Real good food in just 30 minutes made properly
  • Made with sunflower oil
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1.4kg

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (96%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Colour: Caramel, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8 30 Mins
Fan Assisted Oven: Preheat oven to 210°C/410°F 30 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Remove all packaging. Spread the Roasties evenly on a baking tray with upturned edges. Place the tray in the centre of a preheated oven and Cook for 30 Minutes until crisp and golden. Turn the Roasties at least once during cooking to ensure an even crispness.
Ensure the Roasties are piping hot before serving.
Serve immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring out the Bessie in you!
  • Combine with your favourite roasted veg and try this quick roast potato & asparagus tray bake

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 11 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1.4kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 100g As consumed
Energy 433kJ/103kcal527kJ/125kcal
Fat 1.9g2.4g
Saturates 0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrates18g22g
Sugars 0.1g0.1g
Fibre 2.4g3.0g
Protein 2.0g2.5g
Salt 0.34g0.43g
This pack contains approximately 11 servings--

