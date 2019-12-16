Tesco Finest Italian Meat Platter 188G

- Energy84kJ 20kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ / 375kcal
Product Description
- Parma ham, made from a whole pork leg. Coppa, a dry cured pork flavoured with spices. Salami Milano, seasoned pork salami. Salami Spianata piccante, spicy pork salami.
- Parma ham, Coppa, Salami Milano, Salami Spianata Matured in Northern Italy.
- Parma ham, specially selected pork leg, simply salted and cured. Coppa, slowly dry cured with black pepper, nutmeg and cloves. Salami Milano, cured with garlic and black pepper. Salami Spianata, Cured with spicy chilli and garlic
- Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Matured in Northern Italy
- Pack size: 188g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Parma ham [Pork Leg, Sea Salt]; Coppa [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices (Black pepper, Nutmeg, Clove), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic]; Salami Milano [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic]; Salami Spianata Piccante [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy using pork from Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
188g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of Salami Spianata Piccante
|Energy
|1554kJ / 375kcal
|84kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|30.0g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|4.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
- One slice of Salami Spianata Piccante (5.4g)
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Prepared from 141g of Pork per 100g of Salami Spianata Piccante.
Storage
Number of uses
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices [ Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Clove], Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.
Prepared from 160g of Pork per 100g of Coppa.
Storage
Number of uses
Pork Leg, Salt.
Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Parma ham.
Storage
Number of uses
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
Storage
Number of uses
