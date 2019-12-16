By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Italian Meat Platter 188G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Italian Meat Platter 188G
£ 5.00
£2.66/100g
One slice of Salami Spianata Piccante (5.4g)
  • Energy84kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • Parma ham, made from a whole pork leg. Coppa, a dry cured pork flavoured with spices. Salami Milano, seasoned pork salami. Salami Spianata piccante, spicy pork salami.
  • Parma ham, Coppa, Salami Milano, Salami Spianata Matured in Northern Italy.
  • Parma ham, specially selected pork leg, simply salted and cured. Coppa, slowly dry cured with black pepper, nutmeg and cloves. Salami Milano, cured with garlic and black pepper. Salami Spianata, Cured with spicy chilli and garlic
  • Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Matured in Northern Italy
  • Pack size: 188g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parma ham [Pork Leg, Sea Salt]; Coppa [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices (Black pepper, Nutmeg, Clove), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic]; Salami Milano [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic]; Salami Spianata Piccante [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using pork from Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

188g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Salami Spianata Piccante
Energy1554kJ / 375kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat30.0g1.6g
Saturates10.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.0g
Fibre0.3g0.0g
Protein25.0g1.4g
Salt4.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • One slice of Salami Spianata Piccante (5.4g)
    • Energy84kJ 20kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.6g
      2%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ / 375kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
    • Matured in Northern Italy
    • Parma Ham
    • Coppa
    • Salami Milano
    • Salami Spianata

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

    Prepared from 141g of Pork per 100g of Salami Spianata Piccante.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Salami Spianata Piccante
    Energy1554kJ / 375kcal84kJ / 20kcal
    Fat30.0g1.6g
    Saturates10.8g0.6g
    Carbohydrate1.0g0.1g
    Sugars0.5g0.0g
    Fibre0.3g0.0g
    Protein25.0g1.4g
    Salt4.2g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One slice
    • Energy86kJ 21kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.6g
      2%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
    • Matured in Northern Italy
    • Parma Ham
    • Coppa
    • Salami Milano
    • Salami Spianata

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices [ Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Clove], Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.

    Prepared from 160g of Pork per 100g of Coppa.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice
    Energy1430kJ / 344kcal86kJ / 21kcal
    Fat26.3g1.6g
    Saturates9.9g0.6g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
    Sugars0.5g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein26.4g1.6g
    Salt4.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One slice
    • Energy130kJ 31kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
    • Matured in Northern Italy
    • Parma Ham
    • Coppa
    • Salami Milano
    • Salami Spianata

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Leg, Salt.

    Prepared from 140g of Pork per 100g of Parma ham.
     

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice
    Energy1019kJ / 244kcal130kJ / 31kcal
    Fat15.0g1.9g
    Saturates5.0g0.6g
    Carbohydrate0.3g0.0g
    Sugars0g0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein27.0g3.5g
    Salt4.5g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One slice
    • Energy94kJ 23kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.8g
      3%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
    • Matured in Northern Italy
    • Parma Ham
    • Coppa
    • Salami Milano
    • Salami Spianata

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.

    Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice
    Energy1522kJ / 367kcal94kJ / 23kcal
    Fat28.5g1.8g
    Saturates10.1g0.6g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
    Sugars0.5g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein27.0g1.7g
    Salt4.4g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Continental Meat Platter With Manchego 310G

£ 10.00
£3.23/100g

Tesco Finest Angus Beef Bresaola 80G

£ 2.50
£3.13/100g

Offer

Tesco Mozzarella Balls Tomatoes 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Halkidiki Olives Garlic 160G

£ 2.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here