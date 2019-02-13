By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Jam Sponge Puddings 220G
One Sponge (110g)
  • Energy1577kJ 375kcal
    19%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars40.9g
    45%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1434kJ / 341kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Sponge puddings topped with raspberry jam.
  • Sticky raspberry jam Light buttery sponge topped with a sweet smooth raspberry jam
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Raspberry Jam (45%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate).

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 40 secs / 35 secs
Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place pudding onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Sponge (110g)
Energy1434kJ / 341kcal1577kJ / 375kcal
Fat10.3g11.3g
Saturates5.0g5.5g
Carbohydrate57.6g63.4g
Sugars37.2g40.9g
Fibre0.7g0.8g
Protein4.0g4.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

