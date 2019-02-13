Tesco 2 Jam Sponge Puddings 220G

a very short shelf life
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1434kJ / 341kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Raspberry Jam (45%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate).
Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 40 secs / 35 secs
Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Place pudding onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
2 x 110g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Sponge (110g)
|Energy
|1434kJ / 341kcal
|1577kJ / 375kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|57.6g
|63.4g
|Sugars
|37.2g
|40.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.0g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
