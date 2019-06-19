By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fertility Gel 7 X4ml

Write a review
Tesco Fertility Gel 7 X4ml
£ 10.00
£35.72/100ml
  • Tesco Health Conception Support Gel is a pH balanced lubricant which is sperm friendly to help you to conceive naturally, for use on the 7 most fertile days of your monthly cycle.
  • The gel creates the optimum environment for sperm survival and has been proven to maintain sperm health and mobility* while the light, non-sticky texture allows the sperm to move more efficiently.
  • *based on in vitro studies.
  • pH balanced lubricant to help maintain sperm health and motility
  • Pack size: 28ML

Information

Ingredients

Phosphate Buffered Saline, Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben

Storage

Store at 5° to 30°C.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Use one pre-filled applicator prior to intercourse on the 7 most fertile days of your ovulation cycle

Number of uses

7 Uses

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Do not use if tube is damaged.
  • Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Do not use if you have any known allergies to any of the ingredients.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

7x4ml

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

2 Reviews

We have tried this during conception and so fat it

5 stars

We have tried this during conception and so fat it's been really good and felt amazing. Let's hope it makes the baby we long for

works a treat

5 stars

works a treat

