Tesco Fertility Gel 7 X4ml

We have tried this during conception and so fat it's been really good and felt amazing. Let's hope it makes the baby we long for
works a treat
Phosphate Buffered Saline, Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben
Store at 5° to 30°C.
Produced in United Kingdom, Packed in United Kingdom
7 Uses
Carton. Card widely recycled
7x4ml
Warning Do not use if tube is damaged. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use if you have any known allergies to any of the ingredients.
