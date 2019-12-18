Tesco Finest Brandy Butter 200G

Serving size is relative
The packet says 13 servings. Unfortunately this is incorrect, there are definitely only 4 servings in that pot. All in all 4 stars. That’s one per serving.
Absolutely To Die For!!!
A very high quality product containing 7% Courvoisier VS Cognac (unlike 'Brandy Butter' from one of Tesco's leading competitors at a price 50% higher)! It also contains colour Plain Caramel which in my opinion is completely unnecessary, but benefits from the addition of unsalted butter made from the milk of Jersey cows. It has an excellent flavour and its texture is very appealing due to the presence of Demerara and icing sugar. I adore this product on toasted slices of organic wholemeal bread with a pot of tea, though my friends buy it to serve with Christmas Pudding. (Something which I regard as sacrilege!)