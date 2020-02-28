Activia Grains & Nuts Walnuts & Oats Yogurt 4X120g

This tastes jus like Ski yoghurt from the70s nut o
This tastes jus like Ski yoghurt from the70s nut one. Too pricey for the size and amount would not buy again at this price
Best yohurt I have tasted.
Lovely taste. Really different. A bit expensive though.
Delicious
These yoghurts are delicious - why are they never available!!
Creamy, semi sweet and delicious
Great quality we have it for breakfast or a between meals snack
Too Sweet
Tempted as I love oats, yogurt and walnuts. Disappointed, far too sweet.
My favourite start to the day.
Love this yoghurt for breakfast mixed with fresh fruit and a spoonful of granola.
Shocked at Sugar Level
Shocked by the sugar level in it. There really should be warnings about high sugar levels in seemingly ‘healthy’ yogurts etc.why do they need to put sugar in it at all?
Lovely yoghurt....
I Love this yoghurt, in fact I think I'm becoming addicted to it ! :)
Too Sweet
This is far too sweet. Nasty. Could not taste nuts or grain.