Activia Grains & Nuts Walnuts & Oats Yogurt 4X120g

3.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Activia Grains & Nuts Walnuts & Oats Yogurt 4X120g
£ 2.60
£0.54/100g
Each 120g serving contains
  • Energy533 kJ 127 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars15.1g
    17%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Oats and Walnut
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • We are on a mission to help you feel good inside out*.
  • Along with our carefully selected milk and unique blend of 5 ferments, we added a tasty mixture of walnuts & wholegrain oats to our recipe.
  • We made sure that every delicious mouthful of Activia is perfectly balanced with a creamy texture and each pot is also packed with billions of live cultures.
  • Activia. Helps you feel good from the inside out*.
  • Because that's what really counts.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Source of fibre
  • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar (8%), Water, Oligofructose (Fiber), Wholegrain Oat (1.5%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Walnut (1%), Natural Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Pectins), Natural Walnut Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Milk Mineral Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May contain other types of Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts? Get in touch:
  • UK 0808-144-9451
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI 1800 949992
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (120g)% RI* (120g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)444/106533/1276
Fat (g)3.44.06
of which saturates (g)1.82.211
Carbohydrate (g)13.716.56
of which sugars (g)12.615.117
Fibre (g)2.02.5-
Protein (g)3.94.79
Salt (g)0.130.163
Calcium (mg) (% RI*)128 (16%)15419
* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

This tastes jus like Ski yoghurt from the70s nut o

3 stars

This tastes jus like Ski yoghurt from the70s nut one. Too pricey for the size and amount would not buy again at this price

Best yohurt I have tasted.

5 stars

Lovely taste. Really different. A bit expensive though.

Delicious

5 stars

These yoghurts are delicious - why are they never available!!

Creamy, semi sweet and delicious

5 stars

Great quality we have it for breakfast or a between meals snack

Too Sweet

2 stars

Tempted as I love oats, yogurt and walnuts. Disappointed, far too sweet.

My favourite start to the day.

5 stars

Love this yoghurt for breakfast mixed with fresh fruit and a spoonful of granola.

Shocked at Sugar Level

1 stars

Shocked by the sugar level in it. There really should be warnings about high sugar levels in seemingly ‘healthy’ yogurts etc.why do they need to put sugar in it at all?

Lovely yoghurt....

4 stars

I Love this yoghurt, in fact I think I'm becoming addicted to it ! :)

Too Sweet

1 stars

This is far too sweet. Nasty. Could not taste nuts or grain.

