Tesco 2 Syrup Sponge Puddings 220G

Tesco 2 Syrup Sponge Puddings 220G
£ 2.00
£0.91/100g

One pudding
  • Energy1548kJ 368kcal
    18%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars48.6g
    54%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1407kJ / 334kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Butter enriched sponge puddings with a syrup sauce.
  • Soaked in golden syrup
  • Light buttery sponge covered in a sticky golden syrup sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (39%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Butter (Milk) (4%), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Whole Milk, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Caution
Take care as syrup will be very hot.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating.
Instructions stated are for individual heating times only. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 30 minutes.
Remove outer packaging. Place sealed bowl in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the bowl just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.

Instructions: 20 minutes.
Remove outer packaging. Place sealed bowl in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the bowl just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care as syrup will be very hot.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (110g)
Energy1407kJ / 334kcal1548kJ / 368kcal
Fat10.0g11.0g
Saturates5.2g5.7g
Carbohydrate56.7g62.4g
Sugars44.2g48.6g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein3.8g4.2g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care as syrup will be very hot.

If Carlsberg made plastic covers...

3 stars

These taste amazing but a quick request please Tesco - could you change the plastic cover so that it doesn’t come off cleanly in one piece, but rather in lots of little bits thus leaving loads of plastic still on there and taking up most of my evening? I’d really appreciate it. Fanks.

Very tasty with plenty of syrup

4 stars

These sponge puddings are really nice, I have bought them several times, they have plenty of syrup on and the sponge is just right.

Would not recommend, it tastes like plastic

1 stars

Tastes like plastic, wouldn't buy it again.

Too eggy and not spongy

1 stars

These used to be really nice. I bought two packets at separate times recently as I thought the first ones may have just been a bad batch but the second pack was the same. The cake is hard and not spongy and risen as it should be. As a result it’s a lot smaller than the pot it comes in and as soon as you cut into it you get an overpowering smell of egg. Not nice at all.

It's a syrup sponge pudding so it's meant to be ve

5 stars

It's a syrup sponge pudding so it's meant to be very sweet - and it is. However, something you throw in a microwave like this usually turns out over or underdone. Not this. The syrup doesn't turn into a pool of water or burns into non-existence. It sits jewel-like on top of a pleasant sponge.

These Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings Were Nice Becaus

4 stars

These Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings Were Nice Because I Like Syrup Or Things To Do With It And Hot Desserts But My Favourite Is The Sticky Toffee One!!

