Tesco 2 Syrup Sponge Puddings 220G

If Carlsberg made plastic covers...
These taste amazing but a quick request please Tesco - could you change the plastic cover so that it doesn’t come off cleanly in one piece, but rather in lots of little bits thus leaving loads of plastic still on there and taking up most of my evening? I’d really appreciate it. Fanks.
Very tasty with plenty of syrup
These sponge puddings are really nice, I have bought them several times, they have plenty of syrup on and the sponge is just right.
Would not recommend, it tastes like plastic
Tastes like plastic, wouldn't buy it again.
Too eggy and not spongy
These used to be really nice. I bought two packets at separate times recently as I thought the first ones may have just been a bad batch but the second pack was the same. The cake is hard and not spongy and risen as it should be. As a result it’s a lot smaller than the pot it comes in and as soon as you cut into it you get an overpowering smell of egg. Not nice at all.
It's a syrup sponge pudding so it's meant to be very sweet - and it is. However, something you throw in a microwave like this usually turns out over or underdone. Not this. The syrup doesn't turn into a pool of water or burns into non-existence. It sits jewel-like on top of a pleasant sponge.
These Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings Were Nice Because I Like Syrup Or Things To Do With It And Hot Desserts But My Favourite Is The Sticky Toffee One!!