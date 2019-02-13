Tesco 2 Syrup Sponge Puddings 220G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.

Caution

Take care as syrup will be very hot.

Important

Not suitable for oven heating.

Instructions stated are for individual heating times only. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Steam

Instructions: 30 minutes.

Remove outer packaging. Place sealed bowl in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the bowl just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.



Steam

Instructions: 20 minutes.

Remove outer packaging. Place sealed bowl in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the bowl just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.

