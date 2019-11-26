Tesco Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 354kJ / 84kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a protective ice glaze.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produced in Vietnam, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e (net of ice glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|354kJ / 84kcal
|354kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|17.3g
|17.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
