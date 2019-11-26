By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy354kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 354kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy354kJ / 84kcal354kJ / 84kcal
Fat1.5g1.5g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein17.3g17.3g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

