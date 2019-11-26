By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raw & Peeled King Prawns 200G

Tesco Raw & Peeled King Prawns 200G
£ 5.00
£25.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy284kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Raw and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains crustaceans and shrimp.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 3-4 minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 3-4 mins

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir-fry for 4-5 minutes. Time: 4-5mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam, Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (100g)79
Energy284kJ / 67kcal284kJ / 67kcal
Fat1.1g1.1g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein14.0g14.0g
Salt1.6g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

