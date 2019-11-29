Chicago Town The Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni 355G

Excellent Pizza
Great pizza - definitely the best home cook one I've ever tried. The bread is to die for.
Poor this is all base and little topping worst ive ever known
Best frozen pizza hands down.
Yummy is all you need to know
Just out the oven tiger bread is the best. And in a pizza, what more can you ask
Great pizza lovely crust best I have tasted better than going to Dominos and a lot cheaper 10 out of 10 out family voted