Chicago Town The Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni 355G

4.5(5)Write a review
Chicago Town The Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni 355G
£ 3.00
£0.85/100g
1/2 of a cooked pizza contains
  • Energy2278 kJ 544 kcal
    27%
  • Fat27g
    39%
  • Saturates15g
    75%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Classic thin crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and mini pepperoni.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • We smother our Tiger Bread Style Crust with our signature tomato sauce. Then we add the tastiest toppings, a whole loada cheese, and create big smiles all around!
  • Tastes just like tiger bread!
  • Fan oven cook in 12 mins
  • Carry flat
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Mozzarella Cheese (18%), Tomato Puree, Water, Pepperoni (7%) (Pork, Beef Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Spice Extracts, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Mini Pepperoni (5%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (E 472e, E 475, E 471), Barley Malt Extract, Thickener (Guar Gum), Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Flour Treatment Agent (E 920), Dextrose, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 200°C, Cook for approx: 12-15 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 220°C/425°F, Cook for approx: 12-15 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 7, Cook for approx: 13-17 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves two people

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it.
  • This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,

Net Contents

355g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/2 pizzaReference Intake Per 1/2 pizzaReference Intake Adult
Energy - (kJ)13052278--
- kcal (Calories)31254427%2000
Fat 15g27g39%70g
of which saturates 8.4g15g75%20g
Carbohydrate 29g51g20%260g
of which sugars 2.3g4.0g4%90g
Protein 13g23g46%50g
Salt 1.4g2.5g42%6.0g

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Excellent Pizza

5 stars

Great pizza - definitely the best home cook one I've ever tried. The bread is to die for.

Poor this is all base and little topping worst

2 stars

Poor this is all base and little topping worst ive ever known

Best frozen pizza hands down.

5 stars

Best frozen pizza hands down.

Yummy is all you need to know

5 stars

Just out the oven tiger bread is the best. And in a pizza, what more can you ask

Great pizza lovely crust best I have tasted bette

5 stars

Great pizza lovely crust best I have tasted better than going to Dominos and a lot cheaper 10 out of 10 out family voted

