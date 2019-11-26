By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Squid Raw Prepared 300G

Tesco Squid Raw Prepared 300G
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg

Offer

1/3 of pack
  • Energy204kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 356kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Raw prepared squid (Loligo spp.) with protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Squid (Mollusc) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 6-8 min

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in India, Produced in Indonesia

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack
Energy356kJ / 84kcal204kJ / 48kcal
Saturates1.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein16.0g9.2g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Used it as bait for sea fishing and found it excel

5 stars

Used it as bait for sea fishing and found it excellent

