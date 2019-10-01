Tesco Pecan Nuts In Shell 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2934kJ / 712kcal
Product Description
- Pecan nuts in shell.
- Just crack open
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in Italy
Preparation and Usage
PREPARATION Remove shells
Number of uses
approx. 5 (Shelled) Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2934kJ / 712kcal
|880kJ / 214kcal
|Fat
|70.1g
|21.0g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|10.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|9.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
