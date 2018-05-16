By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Hazelnuts In Shell 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Hazelnuts In Shell 350G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 30g (Shelled)
  • Energy824kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat19.1g
    27%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2746kJ / 666kcal

Product Description

  • Hazelnuts in shell.
  • Just crack open.
  • Just crack open.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION Remove shells

Number of uses

Approx. 4 (Shelled) Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (Shelled)Per 30g (shelled)
Energy2746kJ / 666kcal824kJ / 200kcal
Fat63.5g19.1g
Saturates4.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate6.0g1.8g
Sugars4.0g1.2g
Fibre6.9g2.1g
Protein14.1g4.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here